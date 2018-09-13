HURRICANE CHANGES: Matches This Friday at PC

Women's Soccer To Play Winthrop On Friday At Noon

Who: Presbyterian College (5-1) vs Winthrop (4-2-1)

When: Friday, Sept. 14 – 12:00 pm

Where: Martin Stadium

Live Stats: www.GoBlueHose.com

Social Media: @PCWSoccer

Time Change

The game was originally scheduled for Saturday at 6 pm, but it was moved up to Friday at noon to avoid the effects of Hurricane Florence.

Filling up the net

The Blue Hose are averaging a program-best (D1 era) 2.67 goals per game and 6.50 points per game. Their 16 goals in 2018 ties for fifth most during the Division I era. The program-best is 30 goals (1.67 per game) from 2015.

Big South Honors

Sophomore Morgan Hutchison was named the “Attacking Player of the Week” on Sept. 10 after the Athens, Tenn., native scored three goals, including a both game-winners, against SC State and Wofford.

Senior Kelsey Yeager received “Attacking Player of the Week” honors in back-to-back weeks after scoring a personal-best five goals over the first four games of the season. The Blue Hose are 3-0 when Yeager scores a goal this season.

Freshman Megan Serrano was named “Freshman of the Week” on August 27 after back-to-back six-save efforts and picking up her first collegiate win over The Citadel on August 26.

#WWWWWinning

PC (5-1) has won five consecutive games for the first time since winning six in a row to start the 2003 season.

Scoring In Bunches

The Blue Hose have scored two or more consecutive goals in five of their six games this season. PC scored four against SC State (9/4), three against The Citadel (8/26), Alabama State (8/31) and Wofford (9/9), and recorded a pair of late, unanswered goals against Mercer (9/2).

Leading By Example

All three seniors, Kelsey Yeager, Megan Archer and Mallory Hopkins, scored to lead PC to a 3-1 victory over Alabama State on August 31.

Last Time Out

PC picked up a 3-1 win at Wofford. Preston Robinette became the seventh PC player to record a goal in 2018, and Mallory Hopkins was the sixth player to record an assist.

Scoring Breakdown

Seven different Blue Hose have scored a goal in 2018, while three more have recorded assists. Kelsey Yeager leads the team with a personal-best 10 points on five goals and two game winners. Morgan Hutchison is close behind with eight points (4G) and two game winners. Megan Archer (2G) has the team’s other game winner. Mallory Hopkins (2G, 1A), Preston Robinette (1G, 2A), Peyton Patterson, (1G, 1A), Sam Britt (1G), Taylor Coleman (1A) and Isabelle Russell (1A) have also recorded points.

Scouting the Eagles

Winthrop dropped a 2-1 game to the College of Charleston at Eagle Field on Sunday. The Cougars took a 1-0 lead in the first half off an own goal during a free kick. Winthrop's Natalie Royaards tied the game with a header in the 69th minute. CofC's Talia Colchico scored the game winner in the 75th minute off a looping shot from 25 yards.

Gabi Hull leads the Eagles with six points off three goals. Eight different players have scored a goal for Winthrop, and two more have recorded at least one assist.

Kelly Horan has played nearly every minute in goal, collecting 40 saves and allowing just 1.69 goals per game.

Series History

The Blue Hose picked up a 2-1 road win last season with goals from Frances Whitesides and Jessica Powell, but the Eagles hold an 8-2-1 series lead.

Men’s soccer is playing at Georgia State on Friday.

Volleyball to Host Georgia State and Davidson Friday

The Presbyterian College volleyball team will now host a pair of matches on Friday, as the originally scheduled tri-match has been altered because of Hurricane Florence. The Blue Hose will face Georgia State at 3:00 p.m. and will take on Davidson at 7:30 p.m.

The Blue Hose defeated Wofford in an exciting five set match on Tuesday night.

Sophomore Sydney De Jong and freshman Erin Cooke led the Blue Hose offensively with 14 and 13 kills, respectively. Cooke leads the team with 84 kills on the season and De Jong is second with 73. Senior Jaclyn Brewington collected the 1000th assist of her career at PC on Tuesday, tallying 22 assists on the night. Sophomore Sierra Jones led the Blue Hose with 25 assists against Wofford and leads the team with 168 helpers in 2018.

Georgia State is 2-7 to begin the 2018 season. Last weekend, the Panthers hosted the GSU Invitational and fell to Sam Houston State, Chicago State, and Ole Miss in three sets. Georgia State’s pair of wins came in their opening weekend as part of the Starkvegas Classic, where they swept Mississippi Valley State and defeated Mississippi State in four sets.

Davidson has begun their 2018 campaign 6-4. The Wildcats took part in the College of Charleston Invitational, sweeping UNC Asheville, defeating Charleston Southern and dropping their final match to host Charleston. Davidson has also swept William and Mary and Marist and defeated Charlotte and Mississippi State in five sets.

Fans can follow the match with live stats on Friday. The live stats link for the match against Georgia State can be found here. The link for the Davidson match can be found here. For Blue Hose news and updates, be sure to follow PC Volleyball, @BlueHoseVolley, on Twitter.