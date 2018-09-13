A hurricane blows through Wilder Stadium

Clinton loses to Wren

Class 4A powerhouse Wren scored every way possible in a rare Thursday night game at Wilder Stadium – Hurricane Florence was coming ashore and the Hurricanes from Wren were unstoppable – for a 45-0 win over Class 3A Clinton.

It was Clinton’s next to last non-region game – a definite mixed bag for the Clinton coaches to figure out. Clinton lost to Laurens and Broome, then defeated Powdersville, and lost to Wren – 2 home, 2 road – before winding up the non-region schedule this Friday traveling to Pendleton, the week after that Clinton starts region play at Union County. The trade-off: 3 of Clinton’s final 4 region games at home before the Nov. 4 Class 3A Playoffs.

“We can’t say we’re going to do this against Pendleton, we’re going to do that against Pendleton. We have to take care of ourselves,” Clinton football head coach Andrew Webb said. Pendleton lost its game Thursday to Belton-Honea Path.

Clinton gave Wren its first touchdown with 10:45 left to play in the first quarter. The Red Devils held Wren to a field goal, then gave up a touchdown, then gave up another score with 6 seconds to play before halftime. Wren completed 14 of 29 passes for 240 yards - Clinton threw for 16 yards.

Wren punted once, Clinton punted seven times. The Red Devils drove the ball to the Wren 2 against the Hurricanes’ reserves, and were not granted a time-out as time expired.

Wren’s total yardage was 356 to Clinton’s 144. Clinton’s time of possession was 29:08 to Wren’s 18:52.

Wren senior quarterback Tyrell Jackson was Clinton’s undoing, scrambling a couple times for big yardage, and throwing the back-breaker TD pass just seconds before halftime. That strike made the score 24-0, and Wren added a punt return score and a defensive score in the third quarter. Jackson eventually gave way to junior signal-caller Tyler Cherry, after Wren was assured of coming close to its points-per-game average.

In the pre-game, CHS Athletics provided an on-field introduction for the Clinton Little Devils tackle football players and cheerleaders. The tackle football program, in its second season, plays in the Pop Warner (SC) program, stressing player safety with weight limits and academic monitoring.