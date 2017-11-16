Hurley is a top player for Class AAA

Clinton High School senior Zay Hurley is a pre-season top five player in AAA by the South Carolina Basketball Coaches, releasing preseason polls on Wednesday.

Hurley led the Red Devils to the AAA Upper State championship game last season and a record of 21-4 overall and 10-0 in region play.

During his junior season, Hurley averaged 12 points per game and 7 rebounds per game. He added one assist, one steal and one block per game.

Hurley was named to the All-Region team and the All-Laurens County team last season. He recorded six double doubles and had 26 points and 16 rebounds against Newberry.

For the second season in a row, Clinton has the Region 3-3A preseason player of the year. Jalen Carter received that honor last season and Hurley received it this year.

“I'm extremely proud of Zay,” said Clinton head coach Eddie Romines. “He had a great season last year and earned the respect of other coaches in our region. Zay is a fine young man and is deserving of this award. Zay works very hard in practice to improve his game and we expect big things from him this season.”

SC Basketball Coaches Association preseason polls, top 5 senior players by classification and Elite players (top players overall in SC):

SCBCA Elite Girls

Unique Drake, Westwood; Danae McNeal, Swansea; Quadijah Moore, Emerald; DiMadisen Smith, Greenville; Amari Young, North Augusta

SCBCA Elite Boys

Christian Brown, Lower Richland; Alex Caldwell, Wilson; CJ Felder, Sumter; Juwan Gary, Gray Collegiate; Jimmy Nichols, Conway

5A Girls

1. Goose Creek 2. Wade Hampton 3. Rock Hill 4. Woodmont 5. Spring Valley 6. Dorman 7. Carolina Forest 8. Irmo 9. Clover 10. Conway

Top 5A senior girls: RiKoya Anderson, Rock Hill; Skylar Blackstock, Wando; Quin Byrd, Hillcrest; Madison Golden, Dutch Fork; Alexis Tomlin, Carolina Forest

4A Girls

1. North Augusta 2. Ridge View 3. Westwood 4. Richland Northeast 5. Crestwood 6. Orangeburg-Wilkinson 7. Wilson 8. Myrtle Beach 9. Greenville 10. Greer

Top 4A senior girls: D’Asia Gregg, Wilson; Jordan Strange, A.C. Flora; Sharita Godfey, Richland Northeast; Jah’Che Whitfield, Crestwood; Casey Newton, Daniel

3A Girls

1. Bishop England 2. Newberry 3. Ridgeland-Hardeeville 4. Seneca 5. Emerald 6. Dillon 7. Manning 8. Fairfield Central 9. Swansea 10. Battery Creek

Top 3A senior girls: Mahogany Green, Manning; Tamia Grate, Pedleton; Quanaija Drayton, Ridgeland-Hardeeville; Kelsey Felks, Newberry; Jashiya Henderson, Berea

2A Girls

1. Mullins 2. Christ Church 3. Batesburg-Leesville 4. Keenan 5. Marion 6. Saluda 7. Burke 8. Lee Central 9. Latta 10. Landrum

Top 2A senior girls: Star Ergle, Saluda; Malaysia Gates, Batesburg-Leesville; Lauren Cook, Christ Church; Logan Taylor-McDaniel, Keenan; Zakiya Williams, Mullins

1A Girls

1. Green Sea Floyds 2. Lamar 3. Ridge Spring-Monetta 4. Denmark-Olar 5. East Clarendon 6. Lewisville 7. Timmonsville 8. Blackville-Hilda 9. Hunter Kinard Tyler 10. Baptist Hill

Top 1A senior girls: Crystal Preston, Ridge Spring Monetta; Tamara Jackson, Green Seas Floyds; Simone Durant, Lamar; Faith Vice, Denmark Olar; Caitlin Timmons, East Clarendon

5A Boys

1. Dorman 2. Blythewood 3. Gaffney 4. Conway 5. Sumter 6. Wade Hampton 7. Nation Ford 8. West Ashley 9. TL Hanna 10. Irmo

Top 5A senior boys: Robert Braswell, Blythewood; Bradly Childers, Gaffney; Gabe Bryant, Dorman; Winston Hill, Irmo; Isiah Moore, Sumter

4A Boys

1. Wilson 2. Lower Richland 3. Aiken 4. Lakewood 5. Ridge View 6. Greenville 7. Berkeley 8. North Augusta 9. Travelers Rest 10. Westwood

Top 4A senior boys: Grant Singleton, Lakewood; Kevin Williamson, Aiken; Wells Hoag, Greenville; Diamonte Brown, AC Flora; Malcolm Kennedy, York

3A Boys

1. Southside 2. Ridgeland-Hardeeville 3. Seneca 4. Newberry 5. Brookland-Cayce 6. Berea 7. Wade Hampton 8. Dillon 9. Bishop England 10. Lake City

Top 3A senior boys: Effix Miller, Swansea; Mon Quayveous McBride, Fairfield Central; Zay Hurley, Clinton; Jermaine Patterson, Bluffton; Dominique Perry, Brookland-Cayce

2A Boys

1. Keenan 2. Calhoun County 3. Gray Collegiate 4. Carvers Bay 5. Lee Central 6. Greenville Tech 7. Kingstree 8. Landrum 9. Marion 10. Central

Top 2A senior boys: Foster Bridges, Landrum; Quinten Alston, Kingstree; Zach Johnson, Saluda; Kevon Wall, Central; Dijon Goss, Carvers Bay

1A Boys

1. Hemingway 2. Lewisville 3. Bethune Bowman 4. Williston-Elko 5. Hunter Kinard Tyler 6. Ridge Spring Monetta 7. Great Falls 8. McCormick 9. Baptist Hill 10. McBee

Top 1A senior boys: Mikial Fourney, Lewisville; Corey Fields, Baptist Hill; Tyrike Lewis, Hemingway; Mateao Durant, McCormick; Jeblonski Green, Lamar

Athletic Director Nickie Templeton has announced that Meet the Devils, Basketball Edition, will take place on Tuesday, November 28, at 6:00 in the gym at CHS. All CMS teams, JV teams, and varsity teams will be introduced. GO BIG RED!

Also, the Fall Sports bBanquet will be Monday, Dec. 18, 6 pm in the auditorium.

Templeton & CHS Varsity Basketball Announce Special Events for Each Home Game: Girls play at 6:00, and boys’ game will follow.

Wednesday, November 29th: “Youth Group Night” CHS vs. High Point- It’s a White Out!! Area churches can bring their Wednesday night youth group for free. Email all names of people attending to nickietempleton@lcsd56g.com or call 864-938-1982 or 864-938-1981.

Tuesday, December 5th: “Clinton Middle Night”- It’s a Red Out! – CHS vs. Emerald- CHS Students will sit with CMS Students in the student section and show them the ropes of being a spirited student at CHS. CMS students will get in the game for free with a school issued pass. All CMS Teachers and Faculty are encouraged to attend! This is a great way to get clubs and organizations involved at CHS….come on Art Club, NHS, Beta Club….. Let’s get CMS Students involved at CHS and excited about being a future Red devil!!

Friday, December 8th: “Laurens County Cancer Association Night”- It’s a Pink Out! – CHS vs. Laurens- There will be a competition donation jar at the entrance gate, and the money jar will be passed among Laurens and Clinton students and fans. We will announce the winner at halftime of the boy’s game. We are working to do a 50/50 raffle on this night as well. All donations will benefit local people battling cancer!

Friday, December 15th: “Small Business Appreciation Night” CHS vs. Ware Shoals- All local businesses are welcome to attend the game wearing a shirt that represents their business. Bring office staff, etc.…. You will be asked to come down onto the court during halftime of the boy’s game to be recognized. Place your business card in the jar at the ticket gate and have a chance to win one year of advertisement at Clinton High School up to $250.

Wednesday, December 20th: “Teacher Appreciation Night”- CHS vs. Chester- It’s a BLACK-out!! All District 56 teachers (and teachers from Chester) will be asked to come to the court at halftime of the boy’s game to be recognized. Girls and Boys Varsity Players will have a teacher of their choosing stand with them as line ups are being called out at the beginning of each game.

Friday, January 5th: “Principal’s Honor Roll Night” CHS vs. Chapman- It’s a Red Out!! All students in District 56 that were on Principal’s Honor Roll for the first semester will get into the game for free with a school issued pass. Each student will be asked to come down onto the court at halftime to be recognized and will be allowed to shoot around on the court until the teams return from halftime.

Friday, January 12th: “YMCA Game Night 1”- CHS vs. Newberry- All basketball players, cheerleaders, and coaches for the YMCA will get into the game for free with a school issued pass and must wear their YMCA Game Shirt. The 9-12 year old girls’ league will play at halftime of the girl’s game, and the 11-12 year old boy’s league will play at halftime of the boy’s game. YMCA Cheerleaders will be invited to cheer with the CHS Cheerleaders.

Friday, January 26th: “CHS Alumni Night”- CHS vs. Mid-Carolina- Wear your CHS Throwback Gear from back in the day!! All former CHS Basketball Players, Cheerleaders, Trainers, and Coaches will be recognized on the floor at halftime of the boy’s game. All players and coaches that are interested will remain on the court to play a game of knockout.

Friday, February 2nd: “YMCA Game Night 2”- CHS vs. Broome- All basketball players, cheerleaders, and coaches for the YMCA will get into the game for free with a school issued pass and must wear their YMCA Game Shirt. The “younger” leagues at the YMCA will play on both ends in a half-court game or working on fundamentals with the Girls’ Basketball Players. YMCA Cheerleaders will be invited to cheer with the CHS Cheerleaders.

Tuesday, February 6th: “Senior Night”- Seniors Get to Name the Theme for the Night!! Clinton takes on Woodruff, and all senior basketball players will be honored in between the Girls’ and Boys’ Game. Players will be escorted by their parents, a family member, or an influential adult who has had a positive influence on them during the educational career at CHS.

ALL HOME GAMES: At halftime of every varsity girls’ basketball game, Zaxby’s will sponsor the “Shootin’ for Chicken Challenge.” One person at each home game will be selected to come onto the court at halftime of the girls’ game and have a choice of shooting a 3-point shot or a half-court shot. If the person makes the 3-point shot, they will receive 3 free meals from Zaxby’s. If the person chooses the half-court shot and makes it, the person will receive free Zaxby’s chicken for a month. The selection may come from the top ten people on the Devil Nation App. Make sure you are checking into events on your app so that you stay on the leaderboard.

All Home JV and Varsity Basketball Games:

The CHS Athletic Office announces the implementation of the Varsity Basketball Express Pass. Anyone that has an All-Season Pass (issued by the Booster Club) or a Senior Citizen Pass (issued by the CHS Athletics Office) may purchase an Express Pass for $15. Students at CHS who are on honor roll or principal’s honor roll may purchase the Express Pass for $15. Everyone else may purchase the Express Pass for $30. The Express Pass allows everyone, except students, to park in the auxiliary gym parking lot (behind the main gym) and enter through a separate door with back door access to the gym. The entrance door will be marked and someone will check you in at the door. All you have to do is show your pass. Any student who purchases an Express Pass must park in the bus ramp parking lot and enter through the double doors on the red hall beside the auxiliary gym. Anyone can purchase an Express Pass in the CHS Athletics Office from 9:00-1:00, or by setting up an appointment for another time. Call 864-938-1982 or 864-938-1981 to speak with Nickie Templeton or Kathy Schumpert.

Checks should be made payable to CHS.