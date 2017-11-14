How PC became the Big South team competing for the D1 Men's Soccer National Championship

Thursday - Blue Hose men’s soccer starts quest for National Title

Wilmington, N.C. – The game time for the NCAA Men’s Soccer Tournament game between the Presbyterian College Blue Hose and UNC Wilmington Seahawks has been announced as a 7 p.m. kick, Thursday, Nov. 16.

Live stream and live stats will be available at uncwsports.com.

The Presbyterian College men’s soccer team will face UNC Wilmington Thursday, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, it was announced via the NCAA Monday afternoon.

The Blue Hose, who are making their first appearance in the Division I NCAA Tournament, are facing the Seahawks for the second time, the first meeting a 2-1 win for PC in 2013.

The Blue Hose enter the tournament with a 6-8-5 record after winning the Big South Tournament (see Page 7A, today’s issue). PC played back to back overtime draws, advancing to the NCAA Tournament off penalty kicks in both matches.

Leading PC is Clement Vannier with five goals, and Sergio Pinto with three goals and four assists. Connor Behrend has minded the net for 1634:12 minutes this season and has carried a 0.94 goals against average, and a .798 save percentage.

The Seahawks are 11-7-0 on the season. In the Colonial Athletic Conference Tournament, they went 1-1 with a win over the College of Charleston before falling to William and Mary. Leading the Seahawks are Phillip Goodrum with seven goals, and Emil Elveroth and Julio Moncada, who have five goals apiece. Ryan Cretens has played every minute in goal has a 1.14 goals against average and a .650 save percentage.

“We are just very excited to represent this college in the NCAA Tournament,” said PC head coach Jonathan Potter. “We are very excited for the next challenge. Aidan Heaney does a great job over there. We have our work cut out for us but we are very excited to represent our college on this stage.”

“They are a tough team and it is a relatively close distance to travel,” said Behrend. “We have heard very positive things about them and they will be a difficult team to play so we will get our strategy and hope to make it to the weekend.”

This is the second trip to the NCAA Tournament for the Blue Hose overall, having gone to the NCAA Division II Tournament in 1995. The winner between PC and UNCW advance to the second round to face #3-seed North Carolina on Sunday, Nov. 19, in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Second conference title in any sport for PC

Blue Hose men’s soccer is Big South Champion

High Point, N.C. – Connor Behrend saved the fifth PK attempt by High Point and the Blue Hose (6-8-5) overcame missing the first attempt to advance to the NCAA Tournament by winning the PK’s, 4-3, Sunday afternoon.

This gives the Blue Hose their first Big South Tournament championship in men’s soccer and the schools second as men’s tennis won the Big South back in the spring.

The first half of this game was played out very similarly to the Blue Hose last game at Radford and the last time PC came to High Point on October 28 as neither team would find the back of the net. Both teams had a couple of good opportunities though as the teams swapped yellow cards half-way through the first half.

The yellow card called on PC happened just outside the box which led to a free kick for High Point (10-5-4) from about 20 yards out, it was off to the left side of the goal and the High Point attacker was unable to curve it in to the net as it went wide right.

Presbyterian had an opportunity of their own on a free kick with about four minutes left in the half. Adrian Edo Martin’s shot was on frame but hit directly at High Point’s goal keeper Keegan Meyer. High Point had one more good look at the goal with 30 seconds left in the half but the shot was hit to hard and went high.

In the second, half High Point was on the offensive as they would rack up 12 second half shots, only one was on frame. The Blue Hose would have a couple of opportunities to score as well as they would take four shots, two of which were on frame.

From the 70-minute mark to the 80-minute mark High Point took three shots that missed wide by the narrowest of margins. Despite being off-frame these three shots were the best opportunities to score for either team in the 110 minutes of action. The goal keepers combined for seven saves in the game but all of them were shots directly at them.

In the overtime periods the Blue Hose were the team attacking more as they got two shots off, one on frame while High Point was unable to get a single shot off in the 20 minutes of overtime.

For the second game in a row, the Blue Hose would advance to the next round of play via penalty kicks.

High Point shot first in the PK’s section of the game. The Blue Hose first attempt would get saved by Meyer. High Point hit their first three attempts and with the Blue Hose hitting their next two as well High Point would lead 3-2 going into the fourth kick. High Points fourth kick would be missed high as Siggi Bennonyson, the player who scored his first career goal to beat PC with two seconds left in regulation in the first meeting between the two schools. Edo Martin would hit the fourth attempt for PC to tie it at 3-3. Behrend would record the save on High Point’s fifth kick and Ricardo Hernandez would tally the winning PK giving the Blue Hose the 4-3 advantage.

The Big South Tournament Team was announced in the post-game awards ceremony and the Blue Hose would have four players named to the team including the MVP, Ricardo Hernandez. Sergio Pinto, Edo Martin and Behrend were also named to the All-Tournament Team.

Coach Potter’s thoughts on the second half when High Point was attacking as much as they were: “We just kind of hung into the game, we knew it would be hard to find chances,” said coach Jonathan Potter. “We knew if we defended well we would stand a chance to win the game. All the players, the attacking guys down to the defenders bought into defending and that payed off tonight.”

Thoughts on Behrend’s performance: “Connor is incredible. He is 6-5, he is a huge body and he reads the penalties so well,” said coach Potter. “We are so lucky to have him here, he is a special talent. I am just so pleased for him for everything he has been through.”

Level of nervousness when High Point led in penalty kicks:

“Yes, a little of course,” said coach Potter. “It is difficult to come back when you are down in penalty kicks but the guys just kept believing and we had faith in them.”

Player of the Game:

Everyone on defense, the Blue Hose withstood 16 shots in the 110 minutes of action. Behrend came up with two saves but everyone else on the back line played outstanding defense as well intercepting crosses and knocking balls out of bounds giving the defense time to set back up on the few runout chances High Point had.

In overtime, Behrend would come up big with a save to give Hernandez a chance to win PK’s on the final kick.

Game Notes:

- The Presbyterian College Blue Hose will advance to their first NCAA Tournament in men’s soccer at the Division I level.

- This is the school’s second NCAA Tournament appearance as the men’s tennis team won the Big South and advanced NCAA Tennis Tournament back in the spring.

- It is the first conference tournament title since the 1996 season when the Blue Hose won their second of back to back South Atlantic Conference Titles at the Division II level.

- With the shutout, Connor Behrend has now gone 225:12 minutes of game time without allowing a goal. Campbell scored at the 84:48 mark of the Blue Hose quarterfinal game cutting the Blue Hose lead to 2-1. This was Behrend’s sixth shutout of the season and number 10 of his career, all over the last two seasons.

- With two saves and zero goals allowed, Behrend now has a .781 career save percentage moving him from fourth in Big South history in save percentage to third. He passes Scott Sutarik who had a .780 save percentage for Liberty from 2011-14.

- Opponents are 0-40 in shots the last two games as Behrend has held them at bay, this had the lowered the opponents shooting percentage to .082.

- With the official result being a tie, the Blue Hose have now set a new team record for ties in a single season with 5. The Blue Hose are now 2-1-3 in six all-time contests in the Big South Tournament. They are 2-1 in advancing on penalty kicks.

PC moves to 6-8-5 on the season while High Point finishes 10-5-4. The Blue Hose are now 4-8-3 in 15 contests all-time versus High Point.

