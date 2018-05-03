Hottest Team in the conference heads to tournament

PC WOMEN WINNERS OF TWO CONSECUTIVE GAMES - 4 OF LAST 5: Big South Tournament Seeding and Bracket Announced & Storey Honor

Charlotte, N.C. – The Big South has announced the final standings and seeds for the Big South women’s basketball tournament to be held in Lynchburg, Va. in the Vines Center, March 8-11.

All quarterfinal, semifnal and the Final games will be streamed via ESPN3 and the WatchESPN app.

The Blue Hose women finished with four wins in their final five games to go 9-9 in the Big South and claim the five-seed. They are matched up against the High Point Panthers, the four seed, in Friday’s 2 p.m. game. PC and High Point split the two regular season games with each winning on its home court.

PC has won one game in each of the last four Big South Tournaments, including defeating High Point 55-48 in last season quarterfinal matchup. The Blue Hose are 6-17 all-time versus High Point but 2-1 in the last three meetings.

PC plays in the 2 p.m. game on Friday, March 9.

Blue Hose Sprint Past Buccaneers in Season Finale

Charleston – The Blue Hose blitzed the Buccaneers of Charleston Southern for 51 first half points en route to the 81-58 win at The Buc Dome on Saturday afternoon.

Kacie Hall, Cortney Storey and Janie Miles combined for 62 of the 81 points.

Player of the Game

For the second time this season two players finished with 20-plus points in a game as Hall with 23 and Storey with 20 each did it again. Miles also finished with a season high 19 points. Hall’s 23 points tied her career high and five made threes also tied her career high, she also went 6-6 from the free throw line, the six made free throws is a career high. Storey finished with 20-plus points for the 10th time this season and 16th for her career. Miles’ 19 points was a season high and tied her career high with five made threes as well.

Stat of the Game

Presbyterian finished with program high tying 15 three point baskets while holding CSU to six made three pointers. PC also went 20-22 from the free throw line while the Buccaneers went 18-32.

Game Story

The Blue Hose blitzed the Buccaneers in the first quarter as they turned Charleston Southern over seven times and shot 55-percent from three, making 6-11. Hall made the first three and Miles followed it up with one of her own and the Blue Hose were up 6-0. It took 3:06 minutes before the Buccaneers got on the board but Virola answered with a three and the Blue Hose were well on their way to a 26-6 lead after one. Charleston Southern pulled to within 16 at 29-13 with 7:45 to play in the half but a Tamminen three-pointer sparked a 22-6 run to end the half. The Blue Hose held Charleston Southern to three made field goals in the half and overall 12 of its 19 points came from the charity stripe where it was 12-25 in the half. PC made 11 first half three pointers, the 12th time this season it has made 10+ and scored over half a hundred in the opening frame for the first time this season.

Charleston Southern made a come-back attempt in the third period and made eight field goals compared to the three it made in the opening two quarters and outscored the Blue Hose 25-11. With 7:19 to play in the quarter the Blue Hose led 58-23. They were held to five free throws the remainder of the quarter as CSU finished on 21-5 run making it 62-44 after three.

The Buccaneers would pull the game to within 16 points on three different occasions in the fourth quarter but ultimately the Blue Hose made enough clutch shots and free throws to hold off the rally on the way to an 81-58 win over the Buccaneers.

Coaches Quote

“I am just so proud of our team and the way we have been able to be so resilient throughout the season,” said coach Todd Steelman. “For our team with all of our freshmen and some of the injuries we faced early in the season, to be able to come out in the top half of the league, they have a lot to be proud of. We are certainly proud of them and excited for them and our opportunity we have going to Lynchburg.”

“Obviously Cortney (Storey) finished strong, but it was great to see Janie (Miles) get her shooting touch back, it was great for her to have a good shooting day. The big three for us really stepped up and that was great to see. It will be exciting to see what we can do next week.”

For the Record

The Blue Hose finish the regular season with a 12-17 mark overall and an even .500 at 9-9 in Big South play. With the win they clinch the five-seed in the Big South Tournament. Charleston Southern drops to 10-19 overall and 5-13 in Big South play.

Game Notes

The 81 points scored is the most in Big South play this season and its most in a Big South game since scoring 82 vs High Point on December 29, 2015.

PC tied the program record for made three pointers in a game with 15, it is the third time achieving that feat.

Presbyterian scored 51 points in the first half, its most in any half this season. The next most is the 48 scored in the third and fourth quarters vs Furman. This does not include the overtime points scored.

The Blue Hose finished +8 in rebounding, its best this season.

Presbyterian record 10+ made three pointers for the 12th time this season, it is 7-5 in those games.

PC is now 9-0 when scoring 65 or more points.

The Blue Hose now have 264 made three pointers, that is the second most in a season in Big South history.

PC now has a 76.2 percent mark from the free throw line, the second highest total in Big South history.

Hall tied her career high with 23 points and five made three pointers while setting her career high made free throws with six.

This was Hall’s fourth 20-point effort of the season.

Storey scored 20 or more points for the 10th time this season and second consecutive following her 30-point game against UNC Asheville on Tuesday.

Miles scored a season high 19 points on a career high five made three pointers.

Ericka Blackwell-Boyden tied her career high with six rebounds.