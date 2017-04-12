Hot PC Men win 3rd game in a row

3 IN A ROW -- Bell drains 3-pointer for PC win; Dillard - 19, 22, 20 pts in last three games

Davon Bell scored the final 11 Blue Hose points including the game winner with .4 seconds left to give PC the 73-70 win over North Carolina A&T Saturday night at the Templeton Center.

Bell finished with a game high 22 points and led four PC players that finished in double figures.

Bell’s scored 22 by going a perfect 7-7 from field including 2-2 from three in the second half. He also added six assists and two steals. Reggie Dillard scored 19 points to go along with four rebounds and two assists while Romeo Crouch added a career high 13 points on a career high three made three-pointers and four made field goals. Armel Tete scored 10 points in the game after scoring his career high 12 points against UNCG.

PC outscored North Carolina A&T by a 34-20 margin in the paint and shot 51.9 percent from the field compared to NC A&T’s 39.2 percent.

The Aggies jumped out to a 17-7 lead with 11 minutes to play in the first half that is when PC went on a 25-5 run over the last 11 minutes of the first half. Tete made a layup with 7:36 to go in the first half giving the Blue Hose their first lead of the game at 18-17. At the 5:34 mark Raymon Pratt hit a layup, their first field goal in nearly seven minutes of game. With 58 seconds to play Dillard hit a three putting PC up 32-22 which would be the halftime score.

With 16:09 to play Kwei Lartey hit a three giving the Aggies a 39-37 lead, their first since the 7:36 mark of the first half, it marked a 17-5 run for North Carolina A&T to start the second half. The remainder of the half went back and forth; the Aggies would lead by six on a couple of occasions but that was the largest for either team.

At the 5:26 mark PC was fouled and North Carolina A&T charged with a technical for slapping the basketball. The Blue Hose made three of the four free throws to go up 60-59. The Aggies came right back down the floor with a layup to retake the lead.

Following the under-four media timeout North Carolina A&T sunk a pair from the charity stripe giving the Aggies a 65-62 lead. Bell answered that with four straight points to retake the lead for PC at 66-65. The Aggies weren’t giving in though as they made their own layup to make it 67-66. Bell went on another 4-0 run to make it 70-67. With eight seconds to play the Aggies tied the game at 70-70 on a three by Femi Olujobi, Bell came right back down the floor knocking in the game winner with .4 seconds remaining giving PC the 73-70.

PC with their third straight win improves to 4-5 on the season while the Aggies drop to 5-3.

Notables

--This marks the Blue Hose’s first three game winning streak versus Division I opposition since 2011.

--Tete’s three blocked shots is a career high and ranks tied for 15 in PC Division I history. Tete’s 5-8 in field goals were a career high.

--Crouch had a career high 13 points on a career best 4-6 from the field.

--Bell finished with 22 points and was a perfect 7-7 from the field in the second half.

--PC has had a player score at least 20 points in seven of the last nine games including three straight.

Late hoop lifts PC men over Spartans

J.C. Younger hit the game winning shot as time expired and the Presbyterian College Blue Hose defeated the UNCG Spartans, 74-72, Tuesday night in the Templeton Center.

Presbyterian shot 54.7 percent from the field as they made 29 of 53 shots including 10 three-pointers. The Spartans also shot 48.3 percent in the game with 10 made three-point shots.

Senior guard Reggie Dillard scored a game high 22 points to lead four Blue Hose players that reached double figures. Ethan Kay scored 15 as he made five of the Blue Hose’s 10 three-pointers, the five three-point makes was one off of his career high. Armel Tete scored a career high 12 points in the post and Davon Bell scored 10 to go along with his game high eight assists.

The two teams went back and forth the first couple of minutes but a James Dickey bucket for the Spartans would spark a 10-0 run to put UNCG up 15-4 13:05 to go in the half. Kay made his first of five three-pointers at the 12:48 mark to end the Spartan run and make it 15-7.

The Spartans came right back down the floor and put UNCG back up by 10, they would maintain a 10+ point lead for the next six minutes of game time. Their lead grew to 15 at 28-13 with 8:10 to play but at 7:13 Tete made a basket that sparked a 16-0 and lasted four minutes of game time giving PC a 29-28 lead with 3:38 to go in the first. The remainder of the half went back and forth and UNCG went into the locker room with a 36-34 lead.

The Spartans started the second half on a 7-2 run that lasted the first 2:32. PC responded with an 9-0 run that was sparked by a Tete dunk and three-pointer by Dillard. Neither team led by more than four until the 1:19 mark when a Spartans three put them up by five. Bell made a lay-up to cut into the lead and Kay followed it up with a three-ball to tie the score at 72-72.

PC made a defensive stop with 10 second left in regulation, the Blue Hose got the rebound as it went out of bounds off UNCG. With three fouls to give before the bonus the Spartans used all three of them to not let the Blue Hose get a good look, the last foul came with 1.2 seconds remaining. Younger caught the inbounds pass from Dillard and made the game-winner as time expired.

The Blue Hose improve to 3-5 on the season and UNCG dropped to 4-3.

Notables

--Kay’s 14 three-point field goal attempts tied for second in the PC Division I record book.

--27 three-point field goals attempted as a team tied-11 in PC’s Division I record book.

--Kay’s 14 field goals attempted and 14 three-point field goals attempted were personal career highs in both categories.

--Tete’s 12 points were a career high off a career best 5-5 from the field.

--This is the sixth time in the last eight games that a PC player has scored at least 20 points. This was Dillard’s second straight 20-point effort and fourth of the season.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10155048561696367&id=1455311...

PC Blocks Way to Win over Chicago State

BALTIMORE, MD. – Ethan Kay’s three-pointer with 28 seconds remaining gave the Blue Hose the lead, while Reggie Dillard’s block with a second to go helped preserve the win, as the Presbyterian College men’s basketball team rallied to the 75-73 win over Chicago State in its final game of the Battle 4 Atlantis Mainland Tournament Friday afternoon.

Dillard led the Blue Hose with 20 points with Ethan Kay and Davon Bell finishing with 18 apiece.

Both teams were pretty evenly matched with CSU shooting 48.2% off a 27-of-56 effort from the field, while PC shot 43.4% and was 23-of-53. In a two-point game free throws played an important role with PC connecting on 16, compared to nine for CSU.

PC held the rebound edge, 32-31 and had one less turnover, 13-14. The Blue Hose connected on 13-of-27 three-pointers, compared to 10-of-25 for the Cougars.

While Dillard led the team with 20 points, Kay went six-of-11 from the perimeter, which included the game-winner, to post a career-high 18 points. Bell recorded 18 points as well, with nine of them coming from the charity stripe. Francois Lewis led the team on the boards with seven. Fred Sims, Jr., led Chicago State with 26 points.

PC led all but the first minute of the first half, building as much as a 10-point lead with 2:35 to play off an Ethan Kay three-pointer. Chicago State scored six unanswered to make it a four-point game, but another Kay three-pointer with 46 ticks left made it a seven-point, 34-27 game at the half.

CSU outscored PC 13-5 to open the second half and tied the game at 40-40 with 14:27 remaining. Both teams battled the next several minutes with PC taking a one-point lead at 11:15 off a JC Younger three. A Montana Byrd three at the other end gave CSU back the lead, 53-51, 10:30 left. The Cougars held the lead the next eight minutes, leading by as much as five, 64-59. Five unanswered by PC knotted the game at 64-64. That would be the first of four ties over the next three minutes, the last at 71-71, 1:28 left.

A Deionte Simmons lay-up with 38 second left put CSU up by two, 73-71, but the Blue Hose came back 10 seconds later with a three by Kay to give PC the 74-73 lead. Younger hit one of his two free throw attempts with seven seconds left, setting up CSU for a final play. The Cougars were able to get a three-point attempt off with a second to go, but Dillard was there with the block to preserve the win.

Notables

- Ethan Kay's career-high six three-pointers tied for fourth in the PC record book, his career-best 11 attempts tying for sixth.

- The team's 13 three-point field goals made tied for sixth in the PC record book, the 27 attempts tied for 11th.

- Ethan Kay recorded a career-high 18 points off a career-best six-of-11 from the field.

PC improves to 2-5 overall, while Chicago State drops to 2-6.