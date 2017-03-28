Hose Headed to Fluor Field

PC and Wofford Tangle in Greenville

Game Setup

• Who: Presbyterian (12-14) vs. Wofford (11-14)

• When: Wednesday – 7 p.m.

• Where: Fluor Field – Greenville, S.C.

• Live Audio: Sunny 103.5

• Live Stats: WoffordTerriers.com

• Social Media – @PresbyterianBSB (Twitter) | @BlueHoseSports (Twitter/Instagram)

Series History (since 2008)

• Overall - PC leads 13-10

• at Fluor Field - Wofford leads 2-0

Starting Pitchers

• RHP Jackson Dean (PC) vs. RHP Jake Hershman (WOF)

PC Notables

• PC has played 11 one-run games on the season with 16 games total decided by three runs or less.

• The Blue Hose will play its third game at Fluor Field this season on Wednesday. PC topped UT Martin, 3-2, and fell to Furman, 7-6, in its two previous games in Downtown Greenville.

• PC leads the Big South hits (234) and sac bunts (27). The Blue Hose rank seventh nationally in sac bunts, while coming in 63rd in hits and 82nd in doubles (43).

Scouting Wofford

• The Terriers enter the midweek affair with an 11-14 record on the year, after taking two of three from SoCon rival Furman over the weekend.

• Wofford is batting .285 as a team with 44 doubles and 29 home runs as a team. Brett Hash leads the squad with a .333 average, seven home runs and 20 RBIs. The Terriers have also totaled 62 stolen bases in its 25 games to lead the country.

• On the bump, Wofford has a 5.79 ERA as a team with opponents managing a .296 average. Jake Hershman will take the hill on Wednesday, having compiled a 1-0 record and an 8.68 ERA in 9.1 innings pitched this season.

PC Defeated Wofford, 6-1, on Feb. 22

• PC took the first meeting between the two teams this season, 6-1, at the PC Baseball Complex on February 22.

• Eric Miles earned his first career victory with 5.0 innings of one-run baseball in his first collegiate starter. The righty struck out the side in the first inning and retired five straight at one point to get his college career off to a winning start.

• The Blue Hose put up five runs in the first inning to take the early lead in the win. Colton Chapman provided a big two-run double in the inning, while Tyler Weyenberg hit a solo home run later in the contest.

Players Rank in Big South and Nationally

• Cletis Avery leads the Big South in sac bunts with six, to place 17th in the nation in that category.

• Avery is also third in the conference in stolen bases (12) and ranks 20th nationally.

• Brian Kehner leads the Big South in strikeout-to-walk ratio (9.75) and walks allowed per nine innings (0.88). He ranks 16th and 14th in the two categories, respectively. His 39 strikeouts also lead the Big South this season.

• Nick Guimbarda is second in the Big South in doubles (9) and ranks 58th nationally.

• Ryan Hedrick has recorded three saves on the season, third-most in the Big South.

• Eric Miles is second in the Big South in victories with three this season.

Close Games the Norm

• PC has already played 11 one-run games with three others decided by three runs or less. The Blue Hose are 6-5 in one-run games wiith an 8-6 record in all games decided three runs or less.

• In the 14 games, PC is batting .275 as a team with 38 extra-base hits, led by Nick Guimbarda with a .468 average and seven doubles to go with 10 RBIs.

Starting Pitchers Settling In

• In four games last week, PC starting pitchers compiled a 1.78 ERA, allowing five earned runs in 25.1 innings of work.

• Eric Miles, Brian Kehner, Hayden Deal and Tanner Chock combined to record 23 strikeouts against seven walks, while allowing 26 hits.

• Miles worked 6.0 scoreless innings at USC Upstate on Wednesday, leaving the game with a 4-0 lead. Kehner then tossed 7.0 scoreless innings on Friday, allowing just five hits with eight strikeouts against no walks.

He’s Gumby, Dang It

• Sophomore Nick Guimbarda, known to his teammates as Gumby, has become one of PC’s most reliable hitters in his second season with the program.

• The lefty is batting .337 on the year with a team-high 16 RBIs and nine doubles. The nine doubles rank second in the Big South, while his four sac bunts are tied for sixth.

• Guimbarda has also drawn 14 walks on the year to push his on-base percentage to .426 on the season. Once on base, he has four stolen bases in six tries.

• Gumby leads the team with 10 multi-hit games this season, including eight two-hit games, and six multi-RBI games.

Auckland Surging at the Plate

• Senior Brett Auckland is in the midst of a hot streak at the plate, going 16-for-36 (.444) with 10 walks over his last 10 games.

• The outfielder has scored eight times over his last eight games and has driven in eight runs over the 10-game stretch, while doubling twice and homering once.

• It started with a 4-for-5, three-RBI game at Auburn to break out of an early season slump. He has since recorded multi-hit games in three of his last four games and raised his batting average from .222 to .333 on the year.

Avery Making an Impact

• Senior Cletis Avery has stolen 12 bases on the season to lead the team and rank third in the Big South in that category.

• The senior second baseman also leads the team and the Big South in sacrifice bunts this season with six sac bunts to date. He ranks 17th in the nation in that category.

• Avery has raised his average to .253 over his last seven games, going 8-for-24 (.333) with four walks, two doubles, a homer, three runs, nine RBIs and three stolen bases.