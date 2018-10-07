The Hose head back to the gridiron

Blue Hose Football Sets Home Game Times

The Presbyterian College Athletics Department announced the game times and promotional schedule for the 2018 home football season.

The home opener against Stetson Sept. 15, is set for 7 p.m., and is designated as Family Day.

Scotsman Club Day is against Bluefield on Sept. 22, and is also at 7 p.m. PC takes on Hampton Oct. 13, at 12 p.m., with Homecoming slated for Oct. 27, at 2:30 p.m., against Monmouth.

The regular season home finale against Campbell is slated for 12 p.m., Nov. 10.

That game is scheduled as Youth Day and Military Appreciation Day. PC will honor its football seniors that game as well.

Season and individual tickets are now available on-line at www.GoBlueHose.com.

The cost of season tickets this year is $90 for blue reserved seats, with individual game tickets at $20 apiece. Fans may also purchase season parking passes for $20 each. For more information, contact the PC Ticket Office at 864.833.8240 or at skmedlin@presby.edu. Click Here for the season ticket order form.

The Big South Conference will release its TV schedule later this summer and times for select home games may be adjusted.

PC Football Schedule - 2018

Sat, Sep 08 - Austin Peay - at Clarksville, Tenn. - 7 P.M. (ET)

Sat, Sep 15 - Stetson (Family Day) - Clinton, S.C. - 7 P.M.

Sat, Sep 22 - Bluefield College (Scotsman Club Day) - Clinton, S.C. - 7 P.M.

Sat, Oct 06 - Kennesaw State* - at Kennesaw, Ga. - TBA

Sat, Oct 13 - Hampton - Clinton, S.C. - 12 P.M.

Sat, Oct 20 - Charleston Southern* - at Charleston, S.C. - 6 P.M.

Sat, Oct 27 - Monmouth* (Homecoming) - Clinton, S.C. - 2:30 P.M.

Sat, Nov 03 - Gardner-Webb* - at Boiling Springs, N.C. - 1:30 P.M.

Sat, Nov 10 - Campbell* (Youth/Military App. Day) - Clinton, S.C. - 12 P.M.

Sat, Nov 17 - Wofford - at Spartanburg, S.C. - 1:30 P.M.