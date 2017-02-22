Hose down Terriers with big inning

Big First Inning Leads PC to 6-1 Win over Wofford

The Presbyterian College baseball team scored five times in the first inning with the use of just two hits to take an early lead over Wofford en route to the 6-1 victory on Wednesday afternoon at the PC Baseball Complex.

The Blue Hose improve to 2-3 on the season, while the Terriers fall to 1-3.

How It Happened

The Blue Hose were able to capitalize on some early base runners to build a big lead. Tyler Weyenberg led off the game with a walk, before Cletis Avery reached on a hit-by-pitch to put two on with no outs. After a flyout, Thatcher Coleman and AJ Priaulx reached on back-to-back HBPs to load the bases and bring a run across. After a Wofford pitching change, Colton Chapman recorded PC’s first hit of the game, a double off the glove of a diving third baseman to score two and put two more in scoring position. Brett Auckland then followed with a two-RBI single to left to make it 5-0 PC after one.

The Blue Hose added its lead with a long ball in the fourth. Weyenberg hit his second home run of the season, another solo shot to right, to extend the lead to 6-0.

Wofford got its lone run in the fifth. Kody Ruedisili drew a one-out walk and stole second a few pitches later. After a flyout to center moved him to third, an RBI single by Carson Waln brought Ruedisili home to cut the lead to 6-1.

The run was the only one allowed by freshman starter Eric Miles, who claimed the victory in his first career outing at the collegiate level. The PC bullpen would pick up where he left off, throwing 4.0 scoreless innings of one-hit baseball. The only blemish by the four relievers was four walks and three hit batsmen, but PC pitching was able to strand 13 Wofford base runners on the afternoon.

Pitchers of Record

Eric Miles (1-0) recorded the victory in his first action for PC, going 5.0 innings and allowing just the one run on three hits with four strikeouts against four walks. Of the 23 batters that he faced, 16 saw a first-pitch strike from Miles. The rookie hurler struck out the side in the first inning and retired five straight at one point to get his collegiate career off to a winning start.

Wofford starter Elliott Vance (0-1) was handed the loss, as he faced just five batters before being replaced. He allowed four runs on no hits with a walk and three hit batsmen to his credit.

Player of the Game

PC managed to rack up 12 hits as a team in the victory but none bigger than the two-RBI double in the first inning by Colton Chapman to spring the Blue Hose to a five-run first. Chapman finished the game 2-for-4 with a double, a run and the two RBIs, as one of five Blue Hose players to total two hits on the day.

Notables

- PC totaled a season-high six runs and 12 hits on the afternoon. The Blue Hose also had six runs and 12 hits in its previous game against Wofford, a 6-5 PC victory in 10 innings in Spartanburg on March 29 last season.

- Tyler Weyenberg hit his second home run of the season in just the team’s fifth game. In his three seasons prior, the lefty outfielder had managed just three total. He is currently the only player to homer for PC this season.

- The 4-5-6-7 hitters in the PC lineup today combined to go 8-for-13 (.615) with three runs and four RBIs. Coleman, Priaulx, Chapman and Auckland each recorded two hits apiece to help lead PC to victory.

- After surrendering five runs on Tuesday, the PC bullpen returned to form on Wednesday with 4.0 scoreless innings of work. On the year now, PC relievers have thrown 19.1 innings to the tune of a 2.79 ERA.

Up Next

PC remains at home this weekend with a three-game series against Stony Brook. The action opens on Friday at 2 p.m. at the PC Baseball Complex.