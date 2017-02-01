Hoops on the Templeton hardwood

TOMORROW -- Game Setup Who: Presbyterian (2-9) vs Longwood (3-8) When: Tuesday, January 3 – 7 p.m. ET Where: Templeton Center - Clinton, S.C.

Watch: Big South Network

Live Stats: GoBlueHose.com

Social Media: @BlueHoseWBB (Twitter/Instagram) / @BlueHoseSports

PC Hosts Longwood to Start Conference Action

• Presbyterian opens Big South play on Tuesday as the Blue Hose host Longwood for a 7 p.m. ET contest at the Templeton Center in Clinton, S.C.

• The game wraps up a three-game home stand by the Blue Hose.

Last Time Out

• Chattanooga handed PC a 56-48 loss at home on Friday, December 30.

• The Blue Hose were led by Cortney Storey’s 13 points, three assists, and four steals. The guard was 6-of-16 from the field and shot 1-for-4 from beyond the arc.

• Salina Virola followed Storey with nine points, with Janie Miles and Taylor Petty each netting seven points.

• Aianna Kelly pulled down a season-high five boards. The guard added a pair of steals on defense, her first of the season.

• PC’s bench outscored Chattanooga’s 13-2. Additionally, the Blue Hose led in points off turnovers (18-15) and in second-chance points (6-5).

Scouting the Lancers

• Longwood enters Tuesday’s contest with a 3-8 record and is coming off a 71-47 win over NAIA opponent Milligan College on Saturday. The Lancers shot 47.5 percent (28-59) from the field, 50.0 percent (6-12) from beyond the arc, and 75.0 percent (9-12) from the free-throw line.

• Eboni Gilliam leads Longwood with 10.0 points per game and is shooting 41.8 percent (51-122) from the field. Dayna Rouse follows with 9.4 points per game while Jada Russell leads the Lancers in three-point shooting with 15.

• Longwood enters Tuesday’s matchup averaging 56.4 points and 4.6 three-pointers across its 11 games. The Lancers are shooting 35.2 percent from the field, 25.6 percent from beyond the arc, and 61.9 percent from the charity stripe.

Series History

• Tuesday’s game marks the 14th meeting between the two programs. PC leads the all-time series 8-5, including 3-2 at the Templeton Center.

• The teams last met on February 1 during the 2015-16 season. The Blue Hose won at home 75-49 as Petty scored a career-high 26 points with five rebounds. Kelly recorded a 10-point, 11-rebound double-double in the win.

• PC held the Lancers to 28.8 percent (15-of-52) shooting from the floor and 25.0 percent (6-of-24) from behind the arc. The Blue Hose shot 50.0 percent (14-of-28) from deep and held a 45-9 advantage in bench points.

Storey Named Big South Player of the Week

• Storey was named the Big South Player of the Week by the league on December 19. It marks the second time this season the junior guard has earned the distinction and makes her the first PC player to receive multiple Big South Player of the Week awards.

• Storey recorded the first double-double of her career, scoring 19 points and 10 assists to help lead the Blue Hose in its only game of the week, a 69-62 victory at UNCG on December 15. She was also just shy of a triple-double with eight rebounds.

• The Preseason All-Big South selection leads the team in points per game (12.1), assists (40), and steals (20) and is second in rebounds (42).

Storey Leads the Way

• Storey leads PC with 12.1 points per game on the season. The junior guard has scored double-digit points in seven of the last eight games.

• Storey has converted on 45-of-112 shots (40.2 percent), including 12-of-47 (25.5 percent) from behind the three-point line, on the year. She has also made 31-of-40 (77.5 percent) free-throw attempts.

• Storey recorded the first double-double of her career with 19 points and 10 assists against UNCG on December 15.