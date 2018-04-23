Honors for Red Devil athletes

Clinton High Athletics has announced a combined winter-spring sports recognition program.

On May 22, the basketball teams and the spring sports teams will be honored first in a program in the gym. Refreshments will be served, for a $2 fee, between the two portions of the program. The boys and girls basketball teams with cheerleading, golf, boys and girls track, boys tennis, girls soccer and student trainers will be honored at 5:30 pm.

After refreshments, the program will continue at 7:15 for boys soccer, softball and baseball (refreshments from 6:45 to 7:15 pm). The Male and Female Athletes of the Year will be announced during the later portion of the program.