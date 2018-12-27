Honor for Hall, Blue Hose women's hoops

PC Women’s Basketball’s Kacie Hall Named Big South Player of the Week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Presbyterian College junior guard Kacie Hall (South Webster, Ohio) has been named the Big South Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for games played Dec. 17-23, it was announced today by the Conference office.

Hall averaged 25.0 points and shot 46.7 percent (14-for-30) from the field in a pair of non-conference matchups. The junior dropped in a game-high 20 points, including a perfect 6-for-6 mark from the free throw line, in a road setback at Davidson last Tuesday. She followed the performance with a 30-point outburst in a narrow 71-65 road victory at College of Charleston last Friday. The guard also added six assists and finished the two-game span 17-for-19 (89.5 percent) from the charity stripe.

The Blue Hose are back in action Friday, 2 pm in a road game at Georgia.