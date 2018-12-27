Home / Sports / Honor for Hall, Blue Hose women's hoops

Honor for Hall, Blue Hose women's hoops

Thu, 12/27/2018 - 2:03pm Vic MacDonald
By: 
PC Sports Information

 

PC Women’s Basketball’s Kacie Hall Named Big South Player of the Week

 

 

CHARLOTTE, N.C. Presbyterian College junior guard Kacie Hall (South Webster, Ohio) has been named the Big South Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for games played Dec. 17-23, it was announced today by the Conference office.

 Hall averaged 25.0 points and shot 46.7 percent (14-for-30) from the field in a pair of non-conference matchups. The junior dropped in a game-high 20 points, including a perfect 6-for-6 mark from the free throw line, in a road setback at Davidson last Tuesday. She followed the performance with a 30-point outburst in a narrow 71-65 road victory at College of Charleston last Friday. The guard also added six assists and finished the two-game span 17-for-19 (89.5 percent) from the charity stripe.

The Blue Hose are back in action Friday, 2 pm in a road game at Georgia.

