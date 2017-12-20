Hokies Nip the Hose

Virginia Tech Rallies Late to Edge Blue Hose, 63-55

BLACKSBURG,Va. – In a game where the margin stayed in single digits for all but the final five minutes, Virginia Tech use a late 10-0 run to pull away from the Presbyterian College men’s basketball team and take the 63-55 win in action last Tuesday evening.

Francois Lewis led the Blue Hose with 15 points and a career-high tying nine rebounds.

Virginia Tech went 26-of-54 from the field for 48.1%, while PC shot 35.6%, going 21-of-59. PC held the Hokies to 32 points under their season-average of 95.3. The perimeter worked for the Blue Hose, with the team hitting nine, compared to just three for VT. The Hokies made up for it, holding the 46-18 advantage in the paint. Virginia Tech led the rebounding margin, 29-27, with turnovers close at 12-9, PC.

Lewis paced the Blue Hose with 15 points and nine rebounds, followed by Davon Bell with 11 points and seven assists. Lewis was six-of-11 from the field, which included a team-leading three three-pointers. Ethan Kay also recorded three three-pointers to finish with nine points. Ahmed Hill led Virginia Tech with 12 points, with Chris Clarke on top in rebounds with eight.

Strong defense by both teams for much of the first half, neither shot well, with PC hitting in the low 30s and VT in the low 40s. The Blue Hose led by three on several occasions, including 9-6, off a Francois Lewis three-pointer at the 16 minute mark, and 21-18 at 8:26 off a Romeo Crouch three. Ethan Kay’s three-pointer at 6:23 bumped the Blue Hose to a four-point, 26-22, lead. Virginia Tech closed out the half with a 7-2 run, helped by a Justin Robinson three at 4:02 and a Devin Wilson free throw with a second to go to break the 28-28 tie, to head to the locker room leading by the slimmest margin, 29-28.

PC opened the half with five straight to jump back out to a four point lead, 18:53 left in the game. VT responded with seven unanswered to retake the lead, 36-33, 17:30 remaining.

A Younger lay-up at 15:32 put the Blue Hose back on top, 37-36, with his three-pointer just over a minute later knotting the game at 40-40. VT responded with five straight to take a 45-40 lead before the Blue Hose came back for five of their own to tie the game again at 47-47. That would be as close as PC would get as the Hokies scored 10 unanswered to propel the home team to the 57-47 lead 5:13 to play. Kay’s three-pointers at 4:04 cut the margin to three, but VT went on a 6-3 run over the next three-and-a-half minutes to make it an 11-point game again. Lewis hit a three with 33 seconds left, making the final, 63-55 in favor of Virginia Tech.

Notables

- Francois Lewis connected on a career-high three-of-seven from the perimeter.

- PC held Virginia Tech to a season-low 29 first half points and a final 63 points.

- The 30 three-point attempts by PC tied for fifth in the PC record book.

PC drops to 6-6 overall, while Virginia Tech improves to 10-2.