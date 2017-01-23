Helps children live their wishes
Mon, 01/23/2017 - 12:30pm Vic MacDonald
Make A Wish SC will benefit from Clinton High basketball
By:
CHS Athletics
An organization that helps make dreams come true for South Carolina children will be in the spotlight Tuesday night at Clinton High School.
The Red Devil varsity basketball game against region opponent Chapman (the AAA State Champion in football) will be a benefit for Make A Wish SC. CHS Athletics has announced:
Come out and support our Red Devils as they take on Chapman Tuesday, January 24!
- Lady Red Devils start at 6pm boys’ game immediately following the girls
- All Laurens 56 students and Chapman students’ admission cost is $1.00 (bring IDs) – all proceeds support Make A Wish SC
- Red Devil boys are 4-0 in the region this season
ALSO, A Father-Daughter dance will be held Saturday, Feb. 4, 6-9 p.m., at Clinton High School for girls ages 4-12. The evening will feature dancing, finger food, lots of fun and laughter. A photographer will be available for pictures. Tickets are $15 per couple and $5 for each additional child. All proceeds will benefit Make-A-Wish Foundation of South Carolina. Make checks payable to Clinton High School and bring to main office at CHS or give to any secretary in any district school. The deadline to sign up is Wednesday, Feb. 1.