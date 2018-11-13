Home / Sports / A Heartbreaking Loss

A Heartbreaking Loss

Tue, 11/13/2018 - 6:06am Vic MacDonald
By: 
PC Athletics/Photo by Vic MacDonald

Blue Hose Men's Soccer Falls to Campbell in Big South Championship 1-0

 

Jan Hoffelner made four crucial saves in regulation, but a golden goal from Campbell’s Gideon Betz in the 99th minute gave the Camels a 1-0 win and the Big South Conference men’s soccer tournament title on Sunday at Martin Stadium.

 

How It Happened

Both goalies played stellar games, making highlight-reel saves when their team needed it. Campbell’s Samuel Lechuga made four saves and didn’t allow a goal during the entire Big South Tournament.

In the 27th minute, Jordan Barbara nearly curled a free kick into the upper 90, but Lechuga was able to track it and make the diving save to keep the game scoreless.

Campbell nearly took the lead in the 56th minute when Thibaut Jacquel headed a corner kick on goal that Hoffelner saved and pushed into the left post.

The winning goal was set up when Michael Barrow sent a high ball into the Presbyterian area that Alemu Mercer-Miko chested down to Betz, who met it with a right-footed strike that beat Hoffelner.

Presbyterian finished with a 12-10 edge in shots, including Sergio Pinto's effort less than three minutes into overtime that rolled just wide of the left post.

Jan HoffelnerMarcos Kitromilides and Victor Menudier were all named to the All-Tournament team for their excellent play throughout the tournament.

 “We want to thank our three seniors for their hard work, dedication and for helping elevate the program to what it is today,” said head coach Jonathan Potter.

 

