Heartbreaker

PC Football Edged By Hampton; Walker 251 Passing Yards

Final Score: Hampton 24, Presbyterian 23

Location: Clinton, S.C. (Bailey Memorial Stadium)

Records: Presbyterian (2-3, 0-1) | Hampton (3-3)

The Presbyterian College Football team battled future Big South foe Hampton but fell 24-23 to the Pirates on Saturday afternoon inside Bailey Memorial Stadium.

OPENING KICK

• Redshirt senior John Walker led the offense going 22-32 with 251 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns for the Blue Hose.

• The 251 yards is a career-high for Walker and it’s the second time this season he has had multiple passing scores in a game. Walker also opened the game completing his first 14 passes.

• Dohnte Meyers had four catches for a career-high 92 yards and a touchdown, while DaShawn Davis had seven catches for 56 yards and Keith Pearson recorded seven catches for 72 yards and a score as well.

• Davis with his sixth catch on the afternoon took the D1 record for most catches by a Blue Hose passing Tobi Antigha who had 117 receptions.

• On the defensive side of the ball, freshman Jarrett Nagy matched his career-high with 12 tackles, while redshirt senior Robert Baker tied his career-high with 10 tackles in the contest.

• Sophomore Rod Haygood recorded his first career interception in the third quarter.

• The Blue Hose scoring drive in the fourth quarter set a season-high for plays with 18 as PC marched it 18 plays, 75 yards over 8:40 before punching it in on a Jordan Morgan five yard rushing score.

HOW IT HAPPENED

• PC got on the board first with a Gardner Duckworth 20-yard field goal on the opening series to take an early 3-0 lead.

• The Pirates answered with an 11 play drive capped off by a 11 yard passing score to take a 7-3 lead late in the first.

• The Blue Hose used the deep ball as Walker and Meyers hooked up on a 50 yard touchdown to give PC the lead back 10-7 after the opening quarter.

• Walker used the big play once again to hook up with Pearson for a 35-yard touchdown to give the Blue Hose a 17-7 lead that they carried into the half.

• Hampton came out in the third quarter and cut PC’s lead down to three, 17-14 on a one yard rushing touchdown.

• The Pirates added a field goal to make it 17-all as we headed to the final 15 minutes.

• In the fourth quarter, Hampton took a 24-17 advantage on an 11 yard rushing touchdown.

• The Blue Hose used an 18 play drive capped off by a five yard touchdown run from Morgan but a missed extra point gave Hampton a 24-23 victory.

• A key moment in the TD drive came when Walker and Pearson connected on a 15-yard pass play on a fourth down to keep the drive alive and eventually score two plays later.

WHAT'S NEXT

• The Blue Hose head back out on the road next week for a 6 p.m. kickoff at Charleston Southern. The game against the Buccaneers will be broadcast on ESPN+ in Charleston.