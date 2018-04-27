Great Day for the Red Devils

Good morning!! I want to send out a congratulatory email and to inform everyone of all of the success obtained by some of our (Clinton High School) teams this spring.

A big shout out goes to Clovis Simmons and the Boys Tennis Team and Paige Drisgula, Lee Atkinson, and Dontavious Glenn with Girls Track. Both teams placed first place in the region and are region champs!!!! Congratulations to Darryl Suber who also had a region champion thrower from the girls track team! Congrats Darryl and all of the girls!!

The Varsity Boys' Soccer team will play tonight in a tie breaker match to determine who will get 2nd place in the region. Let's wish these guys best wishes as they travel to Woodruff tonight to play Chapman for the tie breaker game. A win will allow us to host the first round of soccer playoffs on Tuesday of next week.

The Varsity Girls Softball Team will travel to Crescent today for the first round of playoffs and will play again on Saturday! Join me in wishing Coach Salmons and crew good luck as they make the trip to Crescent. Last but not least, Andrew Campbell and the Golf team will travel to Three Pines Golf course in Woodruff on Monday for the Region Tournament. Coach Campbell and his players have a great shot at winning the region title, so let's wish them luck as they head to Woodruff on Monday.

I am very proud of all of the success we have earned this school year, and it is evident that our coaches put everything they have into our programs. It's a great day to be a Red Devil, and Congratulations on a job well done!!!! -- Clinton High School Athletics Director Nickie Templeton

CLINTON HIGH SCHOOL 5 WOODRUFF HIGH SCHOOL 0

# 1 Singles Isaac MacMillan defeated Luke Dotson 6 – 0, 6 – 0

# 2 Singles Ike Waldron defeated Dawson Skinner 6 – 0, 6 – 0

# 3 Singles Tyler Trevino defeated Andrew Willis 6 – 4, 3 – 1 Did Not Finish

# 4 Singles Conner Donley defeated Arden Layton 6 – 0, 6 – 0

# 5 Singles Anders Orr defeated Jake Waddell 6- 0, 6 – 0

# 1 Doubles MacMillan & Waldron Did Not Play # 1 Doubles

# 2 Doubles Alexander Windsor & Kyler Simmons defeated Sam Ayers & Jace Fortenberry 6 – 0, 6 – 1

13 – 3 Overall; 10 – 0 Region

Region III, AAA Champions 2018

PLAYOFFS: Tuesday, May 1 CHS vs TBA 5:00 pm - @ CHS 1st Round AAA SCHSL Play-offs