Home / Sports / Great Day for the Red Devils

Great Day for the Red Devils

Fri, 04/27/2018 - 10:15am Vic MacDonald
By: 
CHS Athletics

Good morning!!  I want to send out a congratulatory email and to inform everyone of all of the success obtained by some of our (Clinton High School) teams this spring.  

 

A big shout out goes to Clovis Simmons and the Boys Tennis Team and Paige Drisgula, Lee Atkinson, and Dontavious Glenn with Girls Track.  Both teams placed first place in the region and are region champs!!!! Congratulations to Darryl Suber who also had a region champion thrower from the girls track team! Congrats Darryl and all of the girls!!

The Varsity Boys' Soccer team will play tonight in a tie breaker match to determine who will get 2nd place in the region.  Let's wish these guys best wishes as they travel to Woodruff tonight to play Chapman for the tie breaker game.  A win will allow us to host the first round of soccer playoffs on Tuesday of next week.  

The Varsity Girls Softball Team will travel to Crescent today for the first round of playoffs and will play again on Saturday!  Join me in wishing Coach Salmons and crew good luck as they make the trip to Crescent.  Last but not least,  Andrew Campbell  and the Golf team will travel to Three Pines Golf course in Woodruff on Monday for the Region Tournament.  Coach Campbell and his players have a great shot at winning the region title, so let's wish them luck as they head to Woodruff on Monday.  

I am very proud of all of the success we have earned this school year, and it is evident that our coaches put everything they have into our programs.  It's a great day to be a Red Devil, and Congratulations on a job well done!!!! -- Clinton High School Athletics Director Nickie Templeton

 

  CLINTON HIGH SCHOOL   5                    WOODRUFF HIGH SCHOOL   0

 

 

 

# 1 Singles     Isaac MacMillan defeated Luke Dotson    6 – 0, 6 – 0

 

# 2 Singles     Ike Waldron defeated    Dawson Skinner    6 – 0, 6 – 0

 

# 3 Singles     Tyler Trevino defeated    Andrew Willis    6 – 4, 3 – 1 Did Not Finish

 

# 4 Singles     Conner Donley defeated  Arden Layton 6 – 0, 6 – 0

 

# 5 Singles     Anders Orr defeated   Jake Waddell   6- 0, 6 – 0

 

 

# 1 Doubles   MacMillan & Waldron      Did Not Play # 1 Doubles

                       

# 2 Doubles  Alexander Windsor & Kyler Simmons defeated Sam Ayers & Jace Fortenberry     6 – 0, 6 – 1

 

 

13 – 3 Overall;  10 – 0 Region

 

Region III, AAA Champions 2018

 

PLAYOFFS:  Tuesday, May 1      CHS vs TBA     5:00 pm  -  @ CHS   1st Round AAA SCHSL Play-offs

 

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here