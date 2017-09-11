Go West, Blue Hose Women

Game Setup -- Who: Presbyterian College Blue Hose (0-0) at San Diego State (0-0) and #7 UCLA (0-0)

When: at San Diego State (Fri., November 10), at UCLA (Sun., November 12)

Where: Viejas Arena – San Diego, Calif. & Pauley Pavilion - Los Angeles, Calif.

Watch: Friday – N/A, Sunday – PAC12 Network

Listen: Friday – SD State Radio, Sunday – UCLA Radio

Storey Named Preseason All-Big South:

- Senior point guard Cortney Storey was named to the Big South Preseason First Team by the league’s coaches.

- She is the first Blue Hose player named to the preseason team since Karlee Taylor in 2013-14.

- Storey enters the season with 875 career points, 346 career assists and 161 career steals.

- In 2016-17 she finished with a Division I era record 12.6 points per game (391 points), 137 assists and 65 steals.

Blue Hose Go West:

- This is the third season in a row that PC has gone west for non-conference action.

- In 2015-16 they played at Colorado and then at Gonzaga in 2016-17.

- This year they travel to San Diego State and UCLA.

PC Welcomes Eight Newcomers:

- The Blue Hose brought in eight newcomers to the team this season.

- Seven are true freshmen while there is one sophomore transfer who will sit out the season.

- Presbyterian College returned seven players, three of which were starters.

Scouting the Aztecs:

- The Aztec’s are coming off an 11-19 record in 2016-17. They went 6-12 in the Mountain West Conference and finished as the 9 seed.

- San Diego State returns 78.9% of their scoring from last season and will look to McKynzie Fort who averaged 15.9 ppg in ‘16-17. For her career she averages 13.4 ppg, she has 207 assists and 121 steals in her career.

- The Aztecs are led by fifth year coach Stacie Terry who has posted a 48-74 record in her first four seasons.

Scouting the Bruins:

- UCLA enters the 2017-18 season ranked #7 in the coaches poll and #8 in the AP poll. They are coming off a 25-9 record and made it to the Sweet 16.

- The Bruins return four of five starters and eight letter winners overall.

- Three of the Bruins four returning starters averaged 12.2 or more points per game.

- UCLA is led by seventh year head coach Cori Close; she has posted a 123-78 record in her first six seasons with three trips to the NCAA Tournament.

Series History:

- This is the first meeting for PC versus SD State and UCLA.

