Giving Raiders and Bulldogs the Boot

Red Devil varsity boys’ soccer scores wins over Laurens, Newberry

The Clinton High School Red Devils boys varsity soccer team hosted the Laurens Raiders March 20 at Clinton Middle School. The first half was characterized by sloppy play and physicality from both sides, with few dangerous opportunities from either team.

Clinton attempted to maintain possession of the ball while Laurens counter-attacked with long balls toward the Red Devil defense.

After the first half ended in a scoreless tie, the Red Devils came out on fire in the second half, hammering the Laurens goal.

At first the shots were not falling, but eventually J.P. Snelgrove broke through the right side of the defense and fired a shot into the left side of the goal to put the Devils on top 1-0.

Several minutes later, Luke Mann launched a volley as it rebounded out of the Laurens defense and sent it into the Raider goal, putting Clinton up 2-0 and clinching the victory.

“Once again we played solid defense, but we need to find a way to finish plays on the offensive end,” said head coach John Michael Hammond. “While we did not play well overall, it is great to be back on the winning side of things and always a good day when you beat Laurens.”

The boys varsity soccer team went on the road March 19 to take on the Newberry Bulldogs.

The game started slow, with both teams feeling each other out. It wasn't until midway through the first half that Gavin Kiley broke the scoreless tie with by hammering home a misplaced Newberry clearance to put the Devils up 1-0.

Clinton never let up, only allowing two shots on goal over the course of the entire game, both saved by keeper Hamp Barnes.

Late in the second half, Patrick Nelson beat the Newberry defense and curled a ball just inside the near post to put the game away. The Devils went on to win by a final score of 2-0.

“This game was huge for us,” said head coach Hammond. “We have had a lot of bad breaks lately and needed a win to right the ship. A region championship is still our goal, so this was a good first step toward that.

“Going forward, we will still need to improve our offense and avoid key mistakes on defense and I think (the Newberry game) showed what we are capable of defensively when we avoid those slip-ups.”

The Clinton High junior varsity Red Devils also took on the Newberry Bulldogs at home.

Within the first ten minutes of the game, the Devils came out thirsty and put up three points -- two by Brandon Sexton, one assisted by Wyatt McWatters, and one from a corner kick.

Johnny Guevara put one up from 5 yards just over the keeper’s reach.

Later in the first half Alan Hernandez shot one in the goal, again from an assist from McWatters.

“The start of the second half was much like the first the Devils came out strong, confident in their chances but I wanted more, each half they play like it’s still 0-0,” head coach Nicholas Mann said.

Soon after a penalty in the box by Newberry, Jeremiah Gonzalez shot a penalty kick to make the lead 5-0. Brandon Sexton had another opportunity to complete his hat trick by breaking through the defense and putting one away making the final score 6-0.

“Giving it up to the Devils defense for keeping it a shut out and some fantastic saves from our keepers, the Devils made that match look like they were a veteran team with solid team work,” Mann said. “After losing to Mid-Carolina the JV Boys needed a victory to prove that their fire was still alive.”

CHS Scoreboard

Boys’ Tennis:

CLINTON HIGH SCHOOL 5 NEWBERRY HIGH SCHOOL 1

Scores:

# 1 Singles Ike Waldron defeated Cullum Byers 6 – 1, 6 – 1

# 2 Singles Connor Donley defeated Noah Yi 6 – 0, 6 – 0

# 3 Singles Anders Orr defeated Noah Longshore 6 – 2, 6 – 1

# 4 Singles Hayden Minor defeated Ben Jennings 6 – 0, 6 – 0

# 5 Singles Brandon Campbell defeated Jalen Jackson 6 – 1, 6 – 2

# 1 Doubles Waldron & Donley D N P

# 2 Doubles Eli Brewer & Hayden Stinson lost to James Longshore & Caleb Longshore 6 – 0, 6 – 0

CLINTON HIGH SCHOOL 5 UNION COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL 1

Scores:

# 1 Singles Ike Waldron defeated Ben Stone 6 – 0, 6 – 0

# 2 Singles Connor Donley defeated Hayden Meadows 6 – 0, 6 – 0

# 3 Singles Anders Orr defeated Luke Rector 6 – 0, 6 – 0

# 4 Singles Hayden Minor defeated Bryson Weaver 6 – 1, 6 – 0

# 5 Singles Brandon Campbell defeated Gabe Johnson 6 – 1, 6 – 2

# 1 Doubles Waldron & Donley D N P

# 2 Doubles Eli Brewer & Hayden Stinson lost to Gavin Lollis & George Spencer 6 – 3, 6 – 4

C Record: 5 – 0 Overall; 3 – 0 Conference

Golf: Clinton 2nd, 169 (Mid-Carolina 1st 156, Newberry 3rd 210. C Scores:

Phoebe Carles-40, Sofia Carles-43, Zoey Carles-40, Javi Carles-46; Matthew McKittrick-56, Justin Snead-53 (co-medalists, PJ Jacobs and Alex Lake-37-Mid-Carolina).

Varsity Softball: Clinton 11, Whitmire 1. Clinton 13, Newberry 3. C hitter: Nigeria Johnson, 3 hits.

Varsity Girls’ Soccer: Clinton 2, Newberry 0.

JV Girls’ Soccer: Clinton 2, Newberry 1.

Coach’s comment: “The Varsity and JV Lady Red Devils defeated Newberry tonight. Madison Bagwell scored 2 goals in the 2nd half to give Varsity a 2-0 win and make us 2-1 in region (5-3 overall). Abby Collins set up the 2nd goal with an excellent corner kick. JV went to PKs after Evelyn Para tied the game 1-1 late in the 2nd half. After the double OT and the regulation 5 PKs the game was still tied- both teams scored 2 PK goals (Lindsey Pysell and MC Dailey scored for Clinton). In sudden death PK Autumn Hill and Gray Gardner gave Clinton a 2-1 advantage for the win. JV is also 2-1 in region (2-3 overall).”

Varsity Boys’ Soccer: Clinton 2, Newberry 0. Clinton 2, Laurens 0.

Varsity Baseball: Clinton 12, Newberry 2. C hitters: Caleb Riddle and Judson Watkins, 3 hits each.