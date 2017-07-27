GHS, D55 team up on athletic trainers

Greenville Health Systems will be the athletic training services provider for District 55, an announcement said today. D55 needed a head athletic trainer as Laurens County Athletic Hall of Fame inductee and trainer Barry Atkinson was assigned a teaching and training position, and he declined the position.

The agreement will save money for D55, and extend athletic training services to middle schools, the announcement said.

“I want to commend Chris Moore and Ed Murray on their management of what could have been a very difficult transition,” said District 55 Superintendent Dr. Stephen Peters. “LDHS has always had one of the best athletic training programs in the state. They made sure that tradition will continue.”

Sports medicine at Laurens District High School will continue, and trainers will work with student athletic trainers, the announcement said. Athletic trainers will be on hand from 1 p.m. until the end of the sports day, the announcement said.