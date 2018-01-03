Getting in the Saints' spirit

Red Devil cheerleader Harp gets into the Saints’ spirit

Working on academic scholarships and taking tumbling classes will be the summer tasks for Clinton High School’s Sharice Harp as she prepares to join the spirit squads of Limestone College.

Harp signed a National Letter of Intent to attend Limestone during a signing event Monday in the CHS auditorium. She is the third CHS cheerleader in two years to continue her education through collegiate cheering.

“In college, there’s no holding back. They always want you to show your full potential,” Harp said. “The coach wants me to work on toe touches, and my arms. I will cheer for basketball, and go on to football.”

CHS Athletics Director Nickie Templeton said Harp has earned a $2,000 cheer scholarship, and her GPA of over 3.0 has qualified her for academic scholarships, as well. Templeton told students assembled for Harp’s signing, “The number one thing is, what are you doing in the classroom? Then, you have to market yourself.”

Harp was willing to attend Limestone’s prospects day, and accept coaching during that event, Templeton said. From prospects day, she came away with a scholarship offer from Limestone, in Gaffney, a NCAA Division II college with a full range of South Atlantic Conference sports for its student-athletes.

Templeton encouraged any student-athletes looking for scholarships to do a self-assessment, looking at their social media pages. “These coaches don’t know you,” she said. “They learn about you on social media. Sharice presented herself.”

Harp cheered in the fifth and seventh grades, taking some time off for academics before cheering her senior year at Clinton High School. “I watch competitive teams on YouTube,” she said. “Limestone has a competitive team, a pep squad and a spirit squad.”

She wants to major in mass communications to become a news anchor; her role model is broadcaster Gayle King (CBS This Morning).

“First, I want to thank God,” Harp said. “Then, the amazing girls I cheer with; my parents for driving me before I got my license; Mrs. Corley who prepared me; my church family, and you students and faculty for supporting me.”