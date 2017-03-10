Home / Sports / Get Ready - Red-Out!!

Tue, 10/03/2017 - 9:40am Vic MacDonald
CHS Volleyball hosts important Region match against Mid-Carolina
CHS Athletics
In addition to Volleyball, the Clinton High girls tennis team will play Defending Region Champion Mid-Carolina at home, 5 pm - on the red courts on the North Adair St. campus of Clinton Middle School. Admission is free to watch the match.

TONIGHT: It’s a Volleyball Red-Out!

Clinton High Athletics Director Nickie Templeton says, “Hello everyone!  TODAY, 10/3/17, the JV and Varsity Volleyball teams will host Mid Carolina starting at 5:30 with the JV game with Varsity to follow. We are doing a red out to boost the spirit and help these young ladies upset Mid Carolina. All students will get in free under two conditions:  1.  Bring a CURRENT student ID.  and 2.  Wear a red shirt.  

“All students must abide by both conditions in order to get in the games for free. Feel free to put on your red and join us! Let's pack the gym and help our ladies get a conference win. Help me encourage students to make APPROPRIATE signs, but please let them know that any noise maker for indoor athletic events is not allowed per South Carolina High School League.

“Be on the lookout for more information from Melanie Watson, but we will also launch the Red Devil Nation app today, so be sure to download the app and check in for 20 points!!!”

