A game of defense

PC Edged by Charleston Southern, 7-0, in Defensive Struggle

The Presbyterian College football team and Charleston Southern were locked in a scoreless tie late in to the fourth quarter until a two-yard touchdown run by Noah Shuler gave the Bucs the advantage for a 7-0 victory on Saturday afternoon at Bailey Memorial Stadium. PC drops to 3-4 overall and 0-1 in the Big South, while CSU evens its record at 3-3 and 1-0 in the Big South.

Head Coach Tommy Spangler’s Take:

“You have to give them credit. I thought our defense played as well as theirs did. We put some stuff together but just weren’t able to finish on offense. We got a break there late forcing a turnover but then gave it right back to them. I told our defense that we did a lot of good things but we have no excuses. I’m proud of the way that our kids competed. Obviously, we have made a big turnaround since the beginning of the season and I think we are certainly better than we were then.”

How It Happened

Neither team was able to get on the board in the opening half, as the two teams combined for just 195 yards of total offense and five turnovers. PC came away with the best scoring chance in the first half, as Brett Norton attempted a 33-yard field goal late in the second quarter. The attempt went off the left upright to keep things a scoreless tie at halftime.

The third quarter didn’t see either side get on the board, sending the game to fourth quarter still tied at 0-0. PC had its second opportunity to take the lead, this time with a 46-yard field goal attempt but it sailed wide right to keep it squared at 0-0. It was then CSU with the opportunity to take the lead, taking possession at the PC 15 after a fumble recovery. Four plays later, Shuler found the end zone for the first points of the game to give the Bucs the eventual 7-0 victory.

Offensive Leader

Ben Cheek led the offense again, completing 19-of-26 passes on the afternoon for 128 yards, his straight game with at least 125 passing yards. The junior quarterback also rushed 14 times for 42 yards, giving him 170 yards of total offense on the afternoon.

Defensive Standout

Grant Beidel, PC’s leading tackler, had quite an afternoon, forcing a fumble, recovering two and totaling five tackles, including 0.5 a sack. The senior linebacker recorded PC’s first fumble return of the season, taking the ball 28 yards in to CSU territory to set up PC’s first field goal attempt on the afternoon. Beidel now has a team-high 70 tackles on the year, six shy of his team-leading total from last season.

Offensive Notes

- DaShawn Davis continues to lead the PC receiving core, hauling in five passes for 62 yards against the Buccaneers. It was his fourth straight game with at least four catches and his third of the season with at least 60 receiving yards. The junior wideout now has 21 receptions on the year for 252 yards.

- Cedric Frazier recorded five receptions in the contest, tying his season-high for catches. He also had receptions against The Citadel back on Sept. 9.

Defensive Notes

- PC held Charleston Southern to just 195 yards of total offense in today’s game. It was the fewest yards allowed by PC since 2013 when it held Furman to 182 yards of total offense.

- The Blue Hose have allowed just 21 points over their last two games. It is the fewest point allowed by PC in consecutive games since 2014 when it Charleston Southern (3) and Monmouth (12) to just 15 points in back-to-back games.

- Rock Ya-Sin recorded an interception for the second straight game, giving him three for the season. His three INTs are the most by a PC player in a season since 2015 when Ed Britt had four interceptions

- The Blue Hose recorded a season-high 4.0 sacks in the contest. PC entered the game having just managed 5.0 on the year, facing primarily run-heavy offenses.

- For the second straight game, PC held its opponent scoreless in the opening half. After not having recorded a first-half shutout since 2014, the Blue Hose have now done so in back-to-back games.

- The Blue Hose held CSU to just 1-of-10 on third downs in the game. The Bucs failed to convert its first nine third downs, before finally converting on the 10th.

Up Next

PC takes a break from its seven-game homestand with an off week this week. The Blue Hose are back in action on October 28, hosting Kennesaw State at 2:30 p.m. Bailey Memorial Stadium on Homecoming.