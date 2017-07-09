Game 2: The Citadel is hurricane-blown to Clinton

GAME NOTES: The Presbyterian College football will host The Citadel on Saturday in a game that has been relocated from Charleston due to the impending threat of Hurricane Irma.

Kickoff is now slated for noon at Bailey Memorial Stadium in Clinton.

Game Setup

Who: Presbyterian vs. The Citadel

When: Saturday, September 9 – Noon

Where: Bailey Memorial Stadium

Watch: Big South Network

Listen: Sunny 103.5 FM / Fox Sports 1400 AM / WPCC 1410 AM (Ryan Clary, John Orck)

Live Stats: GoBlueHose.com

Social Media: @BlueHoseFtball (Twitter/Instagram) / @BlueHoseSports

All proceeds from Saturday’s game will be donated to the Red Cross.

Blue Hose Now Host The Citadel

• Presbyterian will now host The Citadel on Saturday, as the game was forced to be moved due to the impending threat of Hurricane Irma. It will be the first meeting between the two in Clinton since 1937.

• The Bulldogs hold a sizeable advantage in the all-time series and have won the last 11 meetings heading in to Saturday.

• The last PC victory in the series came in 1979, a 21-13 win in Charleston.

• The two first met on the gridiron in 1915 and played with regularity until the late 80s.

Last Time Out

• Presbyterian fell to Wake Forest in the season opener for both teams on Thursday night in Winston-Salem, N.C.

• PC managed 207 rushing yards in the contest, giving it 404 on the ground over its last two games dating to last season.

• Freshman running back Mark Robinson scored the first PC points of the season with a fourth quarter touchdown, the first of his career as well.

• Defensive back Rock Ya-Sin recorded the first takeaway of the year with an interception in the fourth quarter, the first of his career, while KJ Presley recorded his first career sack for the first PC sack of the season.

Marable Shines in Collegiate Debut

• Freshman running back Torrance Marable proved a standout for the Blue Hose in week one, his collegiate debut.

• The rookie rushed for a Big South-leading 162 yards on 16 carries for 10.1 yards per carry. It was the fifth-most rushing yards by an FCS player in week one.

• It was the most rushing yards by a PC running back since 2015 when Darrell Bridges rushed for 186 yards against Coastal Carolina.

• It is also the most rushing yards for a PC running back against an FBS opponent in PC’s Division I era.

Other Notables from Week One

• Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin recorded his first career interception in the fourth quarter of Thursday’s game, PC’s first takeaway of the season. The junior added six tackles in the contest, including a tackle for loss.

• Freshman running back Mark Robinson scored the first PC touchdown of the season on a 14-yard run in the fourth quarter against Wake Forest. The score came in his collegiate debut, as he rushed for 32 yards on seven carries.

• Redshirt freshman KJ Presley came away with his first career sack on Thursday night for the first PC sack of the season.

• Presley was one of five PC players to make their first career start in the season opener, along side Michael Branch, Dirk Cureton, Marquise Inabinet and Torrance Marable.

• A total of 15 PC players made their collegiate debuts on Thursday, including starters Cureton, Marable and Presley.

PC Renews Two In-State Series

• The 2016 schedule features a pair of in-state foes as PC will take on both The Citadel and Wofford in 2017.

• The Blue Hose will face the Bulldogs for the first time since 2010, while they will face the Terriers for the first time since 2013.

• PC and Wofford have a long history on the gridiron with 83 previous meetings. The series is currently tied at 40-40-3. Wofford comes to Clinton for the first time since 2011.

• PC and The Citadel have met 62 times on the gridiron but just twice since the Blue Hose moved to Division I, both coming in Charleston.

Last time out for The Citadel:

CHARLESTON – Citadel running back Cam Jackson's 74-yard touchdown run in the third quarter broke open a one-score game and lifted the Bulldogs to a 31-14 win over Newberry on Saturday night in the season opener.

The Citadel (1-0) controlled the first half, but led only 14-7 at the break. Newberry threatened to tie the game in the third before Jackson took a pitch from quarterback Dominique Allen and raced up the left sideline to put the game out of reach behind a Bulldog defense that allowed only 42 yards in the opening half.

Second-year head coach Brent Thomson improved to 2-0 in openers at The Citadel. His team didn't finish in the first half, but the veterans stepped up in the second half to put the opener out of reach.

"We had a couple of big plays and relied a lot on our fourth and fifth year guys," Thompson said. "We played a clean football game. I think we let up one big play, and that hurt us a little bit, but I'm extremely proud of how hard those guys played. Cam's run came at a big time. It was kind of a spot in the game where we broke it open and that changed things."

Jackson finished with 110 yards on only nine carries. Allen added 91 yards on 16 carries.

Jackson became the 12th Bulldog to eclipse 2,000 yards for his career on his long touchdown run in the third. He has 2,058 career yards is the career leader in yards per carry, a number he helped tonight averaging 12.2 yards per carry. He didn't factor into over 240 yards of offense for the Dogs in the first half, but picked his moment to swing the opener of his senior year in the right direction.

"We were slowly trying to grind it out on offense and defense gave us the ball back plenty of times, we just needed to make something happen," Jackson said. "All night I was hunting and picking, looking for a gap, instead of just hitting it and I finally hit it. Raleigh Webb had a great block on the outside and I just took off."

The defense gave the Bulldogs the ball back plenty, forcing three turnovers and a few short fields on three-and-outs. Newberry was only 3-of-10 on third-down conversions.

Sophomore Ja'Lon Williams disrupted Newberry's passing game all night, finishing with 4.0 tackles for loss and a sack. The Bulldogs had six tackles for loss and held Newberry to only 55 offensive plays, holding almost a 10-minute advantage in time of possession.

The Citadel struck first, marching 75 yards on 12 plays as Grant Drakeford sparked the offense. Drakeford broke loose from 29 yards out for the game's first touchdown. Brandon Rainey had a 12-yard run on the drive and quarterback Dominique Allen found Cam Jackson for seven yards on third down to keep the drive alive.

The Bulldogs looked poised to jump out by two scores, but a fourth-down attempt from inside the five was ruled just short of the marker. A replay challenge didn't change the mark and Newberry took over inside its own five.

Newberry's Will Elm intercepted Allen on the ensuing possession to set up a 1-yard TD run by the Wolves' Darius Clark to knot the score at 7-7. The Bulldogs managed just 46 yards of offense in the first half, 42 on one play.

The Bulldog defense set up The Citadel's next score. The Citadel kept Newberry backed up

inside its own five following a 46-yard punt by Noah Cannon. The Citadel capitalized with an 11-play, 45-yard drive sparked by Jordan Black. Black dove in from 1-yard out to give The Citadel a 14-7 lead at the half.

Following Jackson's third-quarter blow, Black came back on and led a 10-play, 80-yard drive, highlighted by a 37-yard completion to Raleigh Webb and a 6-yard touchdown pass to Josh LeBlanc, the first TD reception of his career.

The Bulldogs rushed for 374 yards and had 454 yards of offense in the win. Newberry had only 276 yards of total offense and was under 250 until the final drive.

Junior Aron Spann III helped the defensive cause in the fourth quarter, running a post route with a Newberry wide receiver for his first interception of the season. Freshman Wally Wilmore grabbed one in the closing seconds to ice the game away.