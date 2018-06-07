Home / Sports / Four PC Golfers Named WGCA All-American Scholars

Four PC Golfers Named WGCA All-American Scholars

Fri, 07/06/2018 - 12:45pm Vic MacDonald
CORAL SPRINGS, Florida – The Presbyterian College women's golf team had four golfers earn All-American Scholar honors from the Women's Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) last Tuesday.

Celia Mansour, Maiken Bing Paulsen, Rylie Marchman, and Serina Combs are the first golfers in program history to earn this honor.

The WGCA announced a total of1,011 women's collegiate golfers were recognized with this prestigious honor. The criteria for selection to the All-American Scholar Team are some of the most stringent in all of college athletics. The minimum cumulative GPA is 3.50.

The Big South had 18 other golfers honored with UNCA (5), Campbell (4), Winthrop (4) Radford (3) and High Point (2) also being represented. 

