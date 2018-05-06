Former Blue Hose Thriving In Minor Leagues

Former Presbyterian College baseball standouts Bud Jeter (`14) and Hayden Deal (`17) have been thriving during the first months of the Minor League Baseball season.

Jeter, who played three seasons at PC from 2011-13, is in his fifth season of professional baseball after being taken by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 25th round of the MLB draft in 2013. The native of Columbia played one game with Visalia this season before being promoted to the Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of the Diamondbacks, on May 20.

Jeter has a perfect 0.00 ERA through eight appearances (8.2 IP) with eight strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.04. The righty holds a career record of 27-13 with a 3.55 ERA in five seasons across the three levels of the minor leagues.

Deal, who played four seasons at PC from 2014-17, is 4-0 with an ERA of 1.27 through 11 appearances in his first season with the Rome Braves, the Class-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves.

The lefty is holding opposing batters to a .191 batting average, has 35 strikeouts, a WHIP of 1.03, and is a perfect 1-for-1 in save opportunities. The native of Newton, NC, signed with the Braves as a free agent in the summer of 2017. In his time as a Blue Hose, Deal amassed 87 career appearances, the second-most in the program's modern era (since 1988). He finished his career with eight victories and 10 saves to go with 182 strikeouts and a .251 opponent batting average, the third-best mark in PC's modern era. Deal also averaged 8.97 strikeouts per nine innings in his career, the second-best mark in the modern era.