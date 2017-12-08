Football Night in America ... well, Clinton at least

PHOTOS: Scoring 38 points and limiting opponents to 14, the Clinton High Red Devils have won two scrimmages leading up to the Aug. 25 high school football season-opener at Laurens.

Meet the Red Devils, and athletes from Clinton Middle School, will be Thursday evening in the CHS gym. It is a free event for the public. CHS and Laurens District 55 High School cross-country teams will have a game-ball run from Clinton to Laurens on Aug. 24. Clinton is looking for two wins in a row over the 5A Raiders, after limited success in previous seasons. Both teams made their respective playoffs last season.

In scrimmage action last night, Clinton hosted Strom Thurmond and won 18-7. Zay Bennett scored on a 58-yard interception return. Mark Wise scored a touchdown with 84 yards rushing. Kris Holmes scored a touchdown with 47 yards rushing. Darien Bailey ran for 18 yards.

In scrimmage action Thursday night at Woodruff, Clinton defeated Blue Ridge, 20-7, behind 206 yards from the rushing attack. Holmes scored a touchdown, with 78 yards rushing, abd Bailey scored a touchdown. Dawson Green scored on a 12-yard Konnor Richardson toss, one of his 4 catches against Blue Ridge.

To start September, Clinton has back to back home games - Sept. 1 against Greer and Sept. 8 against Aiken. Clinton has defending State Champions Abbeville and Chapman on its 2017 schedule.