Football Is Back for the Spring

PC Football practice this Saturday in stadium - open to the public

Blue Hose Football will be wrapping up their spring practice this Saturday, April 13 starting at 10 a.m.

The practice will last until roughly noon; and even though there will not be a game, the team would love for everyone to come out and watch the practice. The practice will feature a majority of offense versus defense work in an effort to be as similar to a real game as possible.

The Blue Hose have 61 players returning for the 2019 season. On the offensive side of the ball, Keith Pearson returns as the leading receiver from a season ago as he recorded a team-high 565 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The Blue Hose return both of their leading running backs from a season ago as Jarius Jeter who had 452 rushing yards and Zola Davis who had 440 yards and a pair of rushing touchdowns return for another season with the Blue Hose. Dohnte Meyers who had two touchdowns as a freshman is back in the PC wide receiver group.

On the defensive end of the football, the Blue Hose return their top two tacklers from a season ago as linebackers Colby Campbell and Jarrett Nagy look to help lead the PC defense. Campbell recorded 90 tackles with 7.0 tackles for loss and three sacks while Nagy as a true freshman had 89 tackles with 3.5 tackles for loss and an interception. In the back end of the PC defense the Blue Hose have Dirk Cureton, Trent Carrington and Rod Haygood who were all key contributors to Presbyterian a season ago.

The final practice of spring will start at 10 a.m. and run through noon. It will take place inside Bailey Memorial Stadium and is open to the public.