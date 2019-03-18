Flying to Seattle - PC Taking The Stairs To The Post-Season

Blue Hose Men’s Basketball to Face Seattle in CIT First Round

The Presbyterian College men’s basketball team takes part in its first Division I postseason appearance Wednesday, March 20, when it heads to Seattle, Wash., to take on the Seattle Redhawks in first round action of the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament. Tip-off is set for 10 p.m. (ET).

The two teams have met just once before, with the Redhawks taking the 67-63 win Nov. 27, 2009, in the Orleans Arena Las Vegas Invitational.

One of four postseason tournaments, the 26-team CIT consists of five rounds, all single elimination-style, and uses the old NIT model in which matchups in future rounds are determined by the results of the previous round. All games are played at campus sites and are all broadcast on the CBS Sports and CBS Sports Digital Networks.

The first and second rounds will take place March 18-25, with the quarterfinals set for March 27-31. The semifinals are April 2, with the finals slated for April 4.

The Blue Hose are 18-15 overall and having one of the best seasons in their Division I history. They are led by Big South Freshman of the Year Adam Flagler, who is averaging 15.7 points per game. Senior Francois Lewis is second on the team with 14.9 ppg, and rebounds per game with 5.1. Another freshman and league All-Freshman selection, Cory Hightower, paces the squad on the boards with 6.2. Senior Davon Bell, league First Team All-Conference member, is the third Blue Hose in double-figure scoring with 10.1 a game. He is averaging a team and league leading 6.4 assists per game.

The Blue Hose lead the league in assists (15.7), assist/turnover ratio (1.6), and are top three in scoring (78.8) and scoring margin (6.4). In the national statistics PC is top 10 in assist/turnover ratio, three-pointers per game (10.9), three-pointers made (361), and in turnovers (9.9.

Seattle, a member of the WAC Conference enters the game with and 18-14 record and are coming off a 75-84 loss against Grand Canyon in the league Tournament. The Redhawks are led by five players who average in double figures. Morgan Means paces the team with 14.2 points per game, while Myles Carter is tops on the boards with 8.0 a game. Seattle averages 73.5 points and 36.4 rebounds per game.

The broadcast schedule has not been determined yet.

For ticket information contact the Presbyterian ticket office at 864.833.8240 or the Seattle ticket office at 206.398.4678. Fans can also visit www.goeattle.com/tix.