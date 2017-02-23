The Flag flies again - on Saturday

Clinton High School has announced tailgating and a departure party for the boys basketball team this Saturday.

The 21-3 Red Devils will play Southside for the Upper State AAA Championship Saturday in Greenville. The winner advances to the AAA Championship Game March 4 in Columbia.

The Super Saturday Community Tailgate begins at 11 am at the bus ramp at Clinton High School. Free hot dog plates for the first 100 fans will be served, and at 12:30 pm the cheerleaders will be painting and decorating vehicles for the Red Devil Nation Fan Train to the Bon Secours Arena.

The boys basketball bus and the fan train will leave the bus ramp at 1 pm.

Tip time for the game is 3:30.

CHS Athletics also made these announcements about Feb. 25 Game Day:

The varsity basketball team will travel to Greenville on Saturday afternoon to take on the Southside Tigers in the Upper State Championship at 3:30 in the Bon Secours Wellness Arena! Athletic Director Nickie Templeton has several announcements for students and fans:

1. Tickets are $10 per person. Tickets may only be purchased at the door on Saturday.

2. Anyone using a SC High School League pass at the game must have a picture ID as well.

3. No noisemakers or hand held signs are allowed at the game, per SCHSL rules.

4. CHS is offering a student bus. The cost is $5 for the bus ride and $10 for a ticket to the game. Additional money for food may be sent, as well. Students need to sign up in the Media Center and pick up a permission form by Thursday at 3:00. Students will pay their $5 and turn in the permission forms as they board the bus on Saturday. The student bus will leave from the bus ramp at 1:00!

5. The community is invited to send-off the team from the bus ramp at 1:00 on Saturday and then caravan to Greenville as part of the CLINTON FAN TRAIN!

6. The game will be broadcast on FM 96.5 (1410 AM WPCC) and at www.largetime.net The tip-off show is scheduled to start at 3:00.

7. Wear RED! We want Devil Nation to RED OUT the arena! Be loud and proud!

8. GO BIG RED!

The Red Devils, coached by Eddie Romines, Josh Bridges and Dontavius Glenn, defeated Indian Land, Pendleton and Berea to advance to the Upper State Championship Game - for the first time since 2002 and 2003.

Clinton is Region Champion, #2 ranked in the state in Class AAA, undefeated region season, and All-State player, senior forward Jalen Carter.

The Clinton varsity boys basketball has won 14 games in a row - no losses in 2017.