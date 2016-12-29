First-time opponent

Game Setup Who: Presbyterian (2-8) vs Chattanooga (5-8) When: Friday, December 30 – 2 p.m. ET

Where: Templeton Center - Clinton, S.C.

Watch: Big South Network

Live Stats: GoBlueHose.com

Social Media: @BlueHoseWBB (Twitter/Instagram) / @BlueHoseSports

PC Takes on Chattanooga Friday

• Presbyterian will host Chattanooga this Friday at the Templeton Center in Clinton, S.C. for a 2 p.m. ET contest. The game is PC’s first following the holiday break and the final game of 2016.

Last Time Out

• PC fell to Belmont 83-58 on Thursday, December 22 in the team’s final game before the holiday break.

• The Blue Hose were led by Taylor Petty’s 10 points, three rebounds, and two assists. The guard was 4-of-7 from the field and made both of her free-throw attempts. She also added a block and a steal on defense.

• PC had three players reach double-digit scoring as Cortney Storey, Petty, and Allie Wagner each netted 10 points.

• Storey reached double-digit scoring in the loss, making it the sixth time in the last seven games. Her outing against Belmont pushed her over the 600 career points mark and moves her up to eighth on PC’s career scoring list.

• Wagner scored her first points of the year in her second action of the season. The junior forward also added a pair of rebounds and a blocked shot.

Scouting the Mocs

• Chattanooga enters Friday’s matchup with a 5-8 record and is coming off a 58-79 loss to Notre Dame on Tuesday. The Mocs shot 38.3 percent (23-60) from the field, 39.1 percent (9-23) from beyond the arc, and 30.0 percent (3-10) from the free-throw line in the loss.

• Queen Alford is shooting 40.0 percent (56-140) from the field and averaging 11.5 points per game to lead the Mocs. Following her are Jasmine Joyner with 10.4 points per game and Lakelyn Bouldin with 10.2 points per game. Joyner provides a strong rebounding presence for the Mocs with 9.1 boards per game. Bouldin is the sharp-shooter, leading the team from beyond-the-arc with 27 three-pointers.

• Chattanooga enters Friday’s matchup averaging 59.1 points and 6.2 three-pointers per game, compared to 4.9 three-pointers by opponents, across its 13 games. The Mocs are shooting 39.9 percent from the field, 28.9 percent from beyond the arc, and 72.4 percent from the charity stripe.

Series History

• Friday’s game marks the first meeting between the two programs.

Storey Named Big South Player of the Week

• Storey was named the Big South Player of the Week by the league on December 19. It marks the second time this season the junior guard has earned the distinction and makes her the first PC player to receive multiple Big South Player of the Week awards.

• Storey recorded the first double-double of her career, scoring 19 points and 10 assists to help lead the Blue Hose in its only game of the week, a 69-62 victory at UNCG on December 15. She was also just shy of a triple-double with eight rebounds.

• The Preseason All-Big South selection leads the team in points per game (12.0), assists (37), and steals (16) and is second in rebounds (40).

Storey Leads the Way

• Storey leads PC with 12.0 points per game on the season. The junior guard has scored double-digit points in six of the last seven games.

• Storey has converted on 39-of-96 shots (40.6 percent), including 11-of-43 (25.6 percent) from behind the three-point line, on the year. She has also made 31-of-39 (79.5 percent) free-throw attempts.

• Storey recorded the first double-double of her career with 19 points and 10 assists against UNCG on December 15.

Next Time Out

• PC opens conference play on January 3 as the Blue Hose host Longwood for a 2 p.m. ET Big South showdown.