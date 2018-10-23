First Team, All Conference, Pre-season

Hall Named to Big South Preseason All-Conference First Team

Charlotte, N.C. – Presbyterian College junior guard Kacie Hall has been named to the Big South Preseason All-Conference First Team as voted by the head coaches of the Big South.

“I am excited and proud of Kacie for receiving this recognition,” said head coach Alaura Sharp. “She represents the program and institution well with her hard work and commitment to being a great player.”

Hall collected Honorable Mention All-Big South accolades as a sophomore.

Last season, she ranked 11th in the conference with 11.1 points per game -- which increased to 12.7 in conference action (eighth-best). She also ranked inside the league’s Top 10 in steals (1.3), 3-pointers made (62) and 3-point percentage (32.8) last season.

The program last earned a First Team representative in 2017 with Cortney Storey.

2018-19 Big South Conference Women’s Basketball Preseason All-Conference Team

First-Team

Emma Bockrath, High Point, Sr., G (Dayton, Ohio)

Destinee Walker, Radford, Sr., G/F (Florence, S.C.)

Jessica Wall, UNC Asheville, Sr., G (Chapel Hill, N.C.)

Kacie Hall, Presbyterian College, Jr., (South Webster, Ohio)

K’lynn Willis, Hampton, Sr., G (Detroit, Mich.)

Second-Team

Weknyne Dumorne, Charleston Southern, Sr., F (Miami, Fla.)

Shea Morgan, High Point, Sr., F (Kettering, Ohio)

Ky’Asia Stanford, Gardner-Webb, Sr., G (Bear, Del.)

Lydia Rivers, Radford, R-Jr., F (Kinston, N.C.)

Rachel Burns, Charleston Southern, Sr., G (Gainesville, Va.)