First Hall of Famers ready for induction

Sports Hall of Fame sets induction for its first class of athletic greats

The Laurens County Sports Hall of Fame will induct eight members into its first class on March 30.

The induction ceremony will be held at The Ridge at Laurens at 6:30 p.m.

The process of selecting the inaugural class of the Laurens County Sports Hall of Fame began in the summer of 2016. Nominations were taken from Sept. 15 until Oct. 31.

Once nominations were complete, the nominating committee, made up of eight individuals from Laurens County, narrowed the field of 64 nominations down to 16 finalists. The 16 finalists were then taken to the anonymous three-person selection committee that picked the eight finalists that will make up the inaugural class.

To be eligible for the Laurens County Sports Hall of Fame, nominees must have lived in Laurens County for five years and must be 10 years out of high school.

“We have a great group for our first class of inductees,” said Billy Dunlap, president of the Laurens County Sports Hall of Fame. “It is a who’s who of individuals that have been involved in the sports landscape of Laurens County for the past century. I think the committees did a great job of selecting a first class that we can all be proud of.”

Members of the inaugural class of the Laurens County Sports Hall of Fame are:

Keith Richardson – Head football coach at Clinton High School, 1969-1992. Won six state championships with a career record of 239-57-2.

Chrissy Floyd – Led Laurens District High School to two basketball state championships in 1998 and 1999. Four-time All-ACC player for Clemson. Second leading scorer in Clemson women’s basketball history and named to the ACC’s 50-year anniversary team in 2002.

J.D. Fuller – Clinton High School football standout, 1975-1979. Led Red Devils to state championships in 1977 and 1978. Three-year starter at the Univ. of South Carolina. All-time leading tackler at USC and named #6 best football player in the history of Gamecock football by The State newspaper in 2015.

Cally Gault – Head football coach at Presbyterian College, 1963-1984, with a record of 127-102-8. Five-time South Carolina coach of the year. Received the Order of the Palmetto in 1984.

King Dixon – Football standout at Laurens High School, 1951-1954. Running back at the Univ. of South Carolina from 1956-1958. MVP of the USC football team 1956-1958. Athletic Director at USC from 1988-1992.

Chick Galloway – Major League baseball player from Clinton. Played for the Philadelphia Athletics, 1919-1927, and Detroit Tigers in 1928. Listed on AL MVP ballot for three years. In 1922, batted .324 with 185 hits and led AL in games played with 155.

Barry Atkinson – Athletic trainer at Laurens District High School, 1981-present. Worked with nine state championship teams at LDHS. First trainer inducted into the SC Athletic Coaches Assoc. Hall of Fame.

Kevin Long – Led Clinton Red Devils to a football state championship in 1972. First running back in University of South Carolina history to run for 1,000 yards in a season. Played running back for the New York Jets of the NFL for five seasons and the Chicago Blitz and Arizona Wranglers of the USFL.

Tickets for the induction banquet will go on sale on Monday, Feb. 6. Individual tickets are $25 and includes a meal catered by Lee’s BBQ.

For more information on the Laurens County Sports Hall of Fame, visit www.laurenscountysportshalloffame.com or email bdunlap@golaurens.com.