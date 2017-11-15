FINAL GAME of 2017 - Blue Hose vs. Runnin' Bulldogs

SATURDAY - PC Football Hosts Gardner-Webb on Senior Day

The Presbyterian College football team wraps up the 2017 season on Saturday, hosting Gardner-Webb at 1 p.m. at Bailey Memorial Stadium on the Big South Network. PC will honor its seniors prior to the game.

Game Setup

Who: Presbyterian (3-7, 0-4 Big South) vs. Gardner-Webb (1-9, 0-4 Big South)

When: Saturday, November 18 – 1 p.m.

Where: Bailey Memorial Stadium

Watch: Big South Network

Listen: Sunny 103.5 FM / Fox Sports 1400 AM / WPCC 1410 AM (Ryan Clary, John Orck)

Live Stats: GoBlueHose.com

Social Media: @BlueHoseFtball (Twitter/Instagram) / @BlueHoseSports

Tickets: 864-833-8240

PC Hosts Gardner-Webb in Season Finale on Senior Day

• Presbyterian wraps the 2017 season at home against Gardner-Webb on Saturday. The team will honor its seniors prior to the contest.

• Saturday’s meeting on the gridiron will be the 40th all-time between the two in a series that dates to 1970. The two met every year between 1970 and 1999, before reconnecting as Big South foes in 2008.

• GWU holds a 20-18 advantage in the series (with PC’s 2011 victory vacated). GWU has won the last two in the series, including a 24-3 victory at GWU last season.

• The Runnin’ Bulldogs enter Saturday’s contest having lost five straight. Tyrell Maxwell ranks third in the Big South in total offense with 1,915 yards this season, 1,155 passing and 373 rushing.

• The contest will be the eighth and final home game of the year for PC, the most regular-season home games for any FCS team this season.

Last Time Out

• PC put together its best offensive performance of the season but dropped its final game against Liberty as Big South foes.

• Will Brock led the offense with a career-high 297 passing yards, while throwing two touchdowns and rushing for one.

• Torrance Marable rushed for 126 yards on 23 carries, his fourth 100-yard rushing game of the season.

• Rock Ya-Sin scooped up two fumbles on Saturday, giving him seven takeaways this season.

The Takeaway Man

• Rock Ya-Sin recorded two interceptions against Monmouth on Nov. 4, the first player in PC’s Division I era to do so.

• With the two INTs, Ya-Sin now has five interceptions on the season, establishing a new PC Division I era single-season record for interceptions. The previous record was four by Ed Britt (2015) and Justin Bethel (2011).

• He’s tied for the Big South lead in INTs with Monmouth’s Teddie Martinez.

• Ya-Sin then recorded two fumble recoveries on Saturday at Liberty, tying him for the team lead this year and tied for second in the Big South. The two give him a team-high seven takeaways this season.

• Ya-Sin recorded interceptions in back-to-back games earlier this season, picking off passes against SFU and CSU. He is the first PC player to do so since Britt in 2015, when he recorded INTs against Campbell and Chattanooga.

• Ya-Sin added three pass breakups against the Flames to push his season total to six. With the five INTs, the junior has 11 passes defended on the year, tied for the most in a season in PC’s Division I era with Ed Britt (2015).

Beidel Shining in Senior Season

• Linebacker Grant Beidel has totaled 97 tackles on the season, an average of 9.7 tackles per game, good for 20th in the nation and second in the Big South.

• The senior has managed four double-digit tackle games this season, including his 16-tackle performance against Kennesaw State on Oct. 28.

• He established a career-high against the Citadel, managing 17 tackles, which ranks top 25 in the country for a single game this season.

• Beidel is the first player in PC’s Division I era to have three games with at least 15 tackles in the same season. He is just the second to have three games of 15+ tackles in a career, with Donelle Williams managing four in his career.

• The 97 tackles are the most by a PC player since 2015 and currently fifth in a single-season in PC’s Division I history. Beidel needs just three tackles on Saturday to become the fifth player in PC’s Division I era to record 100 tackles in a season.

• With the seven tackles at LU, Beidel pushed his career total to 202, making him just the fourth player in PC’s D1 era to record 200 tackles in his career. He joins Donelle Williams, Justin Bethel and Ed Britt as the others to do so.

Marable Eyes Big South Rushing Lead

• Freshman Torrance Marable rushed for 126 yards at Liberty on Saturday for his fourth 100-yard rushing game of the season, tied for second-most in the Big South this season.

• The rookie enters the final week of the regular season third in the Big South in rushing (85.2 yds/game) and rushing yards (852) but finds himself just 25 yards behind Liberty’s Carrington Mosley for the league lead.

• The rookie has established a new PC Division I era record for single-season rushing yards by a freshman, totaling 852 yards, shattering the previous mark of 700 yards by a Lance Byrd in 2009.

• His 852 rushing yards also rank third in PC’s Division I era for single-season rushing yards. He sits 58 yards shy of second place entering Saturday’s game.

• His five TDs this season came in five straight games, making Marable the first freshman in Big South history to score a touchdown in five straight games and the first player in PC’s Division I (regardless of class) to score a TD in five straight games.

• He rushed for a career-best 162 in his collegiate debut at Wake Forest. He then totaled 139 rushing yards against Cumberland on Sept. 23 to earn his first Big South Freshman of the Week honor. His third 100-yard rushing effort came on Nov. 4 at Monmouth.

• The four 100-yard rushing games are a PC Div. I era freshman record. The previous high was two by Lance Byrd in 2009.

• Marable has put together back-to-back 100-yard rushing games, going over the century mark at Monmouth (102) and Liberty (126). He is the first player to rush for 100 yards in back-to-back games since Darrell Bridges went over 100 in three straight games in 2015.

Davis Model of Consistency

• DaShawn Davis has proven to be PC’s leading receiver for the second straight season with his steady, consistent play.

• Davis has recorded 36 receptions for 460 yards and three touchdowns, all team-highs in 2017.

• His three touchdown receptions are the most by a PC receiver since 2013 when two PC player had at least three, led by Tobi Antigha with six.

• If he can record four receptions on Saturday, he would be the first PC receiver to record back-to-back seasons with at least 40 receptions since Antigha did so in 2013-14.

• Additionally, Davis sits 40 yards away from 500 receiving yards for the year. He would be the first PC player with 500 receiving yards in a season since Antigha in 2014 if he can reach the mark on Saturday.

• For his career, Davis has compiled 87 receptions, currently eighth-most in PC’s D1 era, and 997 receiving yards, good for sixth-most in PC’s D1 era.

Norton Excels at Punter Again

• Junior punter Brett Norton has turned in another solid year, averaging over 40 yards per punt for the second straight year.

• The second-year punter is currently averaging 40.37 yards per punt, good for third in PC’s D1 history, trailing Patrick Morgano’s average of 40.65 in 2011 and his own average of 40.41 last season.

• If Norton finishes the season with an average above 40.0 yards, he will be the first player in PC’s D1 era to have two seasons with an average better than 40.0 yards per punt.

• Norton has seen 16 punts downed inside the 20-yard line and six of 50+ yards this season, despite having punted 29 fewer times than he did a year ago. He established program records in both categories last season, managing 23 downed inside the 20 and 12 of 50+.

Brock Red Hot against Flames

• Senior Will Brock threw for a career-high 297 yards against Liberty on Saturday in just his fourth career start. The QB threw for two touchdowns and rushed for the one, the second rushing TD of his career.

• The 297 yards are the most by a PC quarterback since 2013 when Heys McMath threw for 298 against Charleston Southern.

• Over his last two games, Brock has thrown five touchdown passes, the most over consecutive games since 2008 when Tim Webb combined for five.

• In addition, Brock has accumulated 483 passing yards over his last two games, the most over consecutive games since 2009 when Brandon Miley threw for 498.