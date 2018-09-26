Dunagan Named Assistant Coach at Furman, former PC women’s tennis coach

GREENVILLE - Furman head women's tennis coach Adam Herendeen announced today the hiring of Catherine Dunagan as the team's new assistant coach.

Dunagan comes to Furman from Presbyterian, where she has served as the head women's tennis coach for the past seven seasons.

The winningest coach in Division I program history at Presbyterian, she amassed 74 wins at the helm of the Blue Hose program and achieved the first three winning seasons in Division I history in 2015, 2017, and 2018. She led Presbyterian to its first Big South Conference tournament victory in 2018, as the Blue Hose upset Charleston Southern, 4-2, in the opening round to advance to the semifinals.

In 2017, under Dunagan's tutelage, Tracy Johnson became the first Blue Hose player to earn All-Big South first team accolades after posting a 14-7 record.

At the 2017 ITA Regional Championship, Dunagan coached Beth Taylor and Brittany Nuttall to victories over Davidson and Elon as the Blue Hose duo reached the round of 16.

A native of Opelika, Ala., Dunagan earned a bachelor's degree in psychology with a minor in mathematics from Presbyterian in 2007. A four-year letter winner for the Blue Hose, she played in the No. 1 singles and doubles position, leading Presbyterian to four-straight conference titles and a 24-1 league record during her career. A four-time All-Southern Atlantic Conference (SAC) selection, Dunagan was honored as the SAC Tournament MVP as a senior. She also earned the Greek Athlete of the Year award as a Zeta Tau Alpha member during the 2006-07 season.