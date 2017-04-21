Duke holds the lead

CLINTON, S.C. – Three teams sit within two strokes of the lead as the first round of the 2017 ACC Men’s Golf Championship wrapped up Friday at Musgrove Mill Golf Course.

Shooting 11-under par, Duke holds a one stroke lead over Florida State at 10-under. Defending champion Clemson is one stroke back at 9-under.

The Blue Devils were led by Matt Oshrine and Jake Shuman, who are 4-under 68 and are tied for fourth individually. Alexander Matlari was 3-under and is tied for seventh.

Clemson’s Bryson Nimmer registered the low individual score of the day. The sophomore had seven birdies and only one bogie on the afternoon to card a 6-under 66. Florida State’s Cristobal Del Solar and North Carolina’s Ben Griffin are in second at 5-under 67.

Georgia Tech is in fourth with an even-par 288, followed by NC State (291), Wake Forest (292), Notre Dame (293), Virginia Tech (294), North Carolina (295), Boston College (296), Virginia (296), and Louisville (301).

Round two of the 2017 ACC Men’s Golf Championship begins on Saturday at 7:30 a.m., immediately followed by the third round. Live coverage will be available on ACC Network Extra from 12-2 p.m. and 5-7:30 p.m.

Team Leaders

1 Duke...................... 277............... -11

2 Florida State......... 278............... -10

3 Clemson................ 279................ -9

4 Georgia Tech........ 288................. E

5 NC State................. 291................ +3

6 Wake Forest......... 292................ +4

7 Notre Dame.......... 293................ +5

8 Virginia Tech........ 294................ +6

9 North Carolina..... 295................ +7

T10 Boston College..... 296................ +8

T10 Virginia................. 296................ +8

12 Louisville.............. 301............... +13

Individual Leaders

1 Bryson Nimmer...... Clemson................... 66............ -6

T2 Ben Griffin............... North Carolina........ 67............ -5

T2 Cristobal Del Solar. Florida State............ 67............ -5

T4 Jake Shuman............ Duke......................... 68............ -4

T4 Matt Oshrine............ Duke......................... 68............ -4

T4 Harry Ellis............... Florida State............ 68............ -4

T7 Logan Yates............. Virginia Tech........... 69............ -3

T7 Tyler Strafaci.......... Georgia Tech........... 69............ -3

T7 Vince Whaley.......... Georgia Tech........... 69............ -3

T7 Alexander Matlari... Duke......................... 69............ -3

T7 Carson Young.......... Clemson................... 69............ -3