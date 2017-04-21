Duke is ACC Men Golf Champions
Fri, 04/21/2017 - 9:20pm Vic MacDonald
Opening day at Musgrove Mill sees Blue Devils at -11 atop leader board
The schedule for the 2017 ACC Men’s Golf Championship, held at Musgrove Mill Golf Course, has been altered due to inclement weather forecasted for Sunday. Originally scheduled for 18 holes on Saturday and 18 on Sunday, the second and third rounds will now be held on Saturday with play getting underway at 7:30 a.m. The second and third rounds will be played continuously utilizing split tee starts, and groups will not be repaired after the second round. Live coverage of the finale of both the second and third rounds will be available on ACC Network Extra. For more information on the 2017 ACC Men’s Golf Championship, visit: http://theacc.co/mgolfchamp.
CLINTON, S.C. – Duke shot a 14-under 850 over two days to claim the 2017 ACC Men’s Golf Championship, held Friday and Saturday at Musgrove Mill Golf Club.
The Blue Devils posted rounds of 277, 285, and 288 to win the seventh title in program history and first since 2013.
“We’re in a building where we see a ton of ACC titles by the women’s program and our guys are a little motivated by that, we’re not going to lie,” said coach Jamie Green, who won his second league championship as coach of the Blue Devils. “We’re in a great league, and any one of these teams is good enough to win this thing any week, so for us to be able to come in and have our guys play as well as they did it just means the world.”
All five Duke golfers contributed to the victory, with each finishing in the top 14 individually. Alex Smalley led the way with a 4-under 212 to finish tied for fifth. Jake Shuman shot 214 to finish tied for eighth, Alexander Matlari and Matt Oshrine tied for 10th at 215, and Chandler Eat was 14th at 216.
Clemson placed second in the team race at 2-under 862, followed by Wake Forest (867), Florida State (868), NC State (873), Virginia (874), Georgia Tech (883), North Carolina (883), Virginia Tech (893), Notre Dame (900), Louisville (905), and Boston College (921).
Virginia’s Jimmy Stanger became the third golfer in program history to win the ACC individual title, joining Ben Rusch in 2012 and Pete Arend in 1955. The senior birdied his final hole in regulation to join the clubhouse leaders at 5-under. In a four-way playoff with Clemson’s Bryson Nimmer, North Carolina’s Ben Griffin, and Wake Forest’s Paul McBride, he tallied another birdie to claim the title.
“It’s a dream come true for sure,” said Stanger. “I can’t tell you how many times I’ve walked to class – especially these last few months – just dreaming of having a putt to win the ACC Championship and then making that putt. It obviously didn’t happen in regulation, but for it to happen like that, be able to fist pump it, and see the whole team right there, it’s a dream come true for sure and something I’ll say my prayers for tonight.”
First Round:
CLINTON, S.C. – Three teams sit within two strokes of the lead as the first round of the 2017 ACC Men’s Golf Championship wrapped up Friday at Musgrove Mill Golf Course.
Shooting 11-under par, Duke holds a one stroke lead over Florida State at 10-under. Defending champion Clemson is one stroke back at 9-under.
The Blue Devils were led by Matt Oshrine and Jake Shuman, who are 4-under 68 and are tied for fourth individually. Alexander Matlari was 3-under and is tied for seventh.
Clemson’s Bryson Nimmer registered the low individual score of the day. The sophomore had seven birdies and only one bogie on the afternoon to card a 6-under 66. Florida State’s Cristobal Del Solar and North Carolina’s Ben Griffin are in second at 5-under 67.
Georgia Tech is in fourth with an even-par 288, followed by NC State (291), Wake Forest (292), Notre Dame (293), Virginia Tech (294), North Carolina (295), Boston College (296), Virginia (296), and Louisville (301).
Round two of the 2017 ACC Men’s Golf Championship begins on Saturday at 7:30 a.m., immediately followed by the third round. Live coverage will be available on ACC Network Extra from 12-2 p.m. and 5-7:30 p.m.
Team Leaders
1 Duke...................... 277............... -11
2 Florida State......... 278............... -10
3 Clemson................ 279................ -9
4 Georgia Tech........ 288................. E
5 NC State................. 291................ +3
6 Wake Forest......... 292................ +4
7 Notre Dame.......... 293................ +5
8 Virginia Tech........ 294................ +6
9 North Carolina..... 295................ +7
T10 Boston College..... 296................ +8
T10 Virginia................. 296................ +8
12 Louisville.............. 301............... +13
Individual Leaders
1 Bryson Nimmer...... Clemson................... 66............ -6
T2 Ben Griffin............... North Carolina........ 67............ -5
T2 Cristobal Del Solar. Florida State............ 67............ -5
T4 Jake Shuman............ Duke......................... 68............ -4
T4 Matt Oshrine............ Duke......................... 68............ -4
T4 Harry Ellis............... Florida State............ 68............ -4
T7 Logan Yates............. Virginia Tech........... 69............ -3
T7 Tyler Strafaci.......... Georgia Tech........... 69............ -3
T7 Vince Whaley.......... Georgia Tech........... 69............ -3
T7 Alexander Matlari... Duke......................... 69............ -3
T7 Carson Young.......... Clemson................... 69............ -3
