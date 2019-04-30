Hundreds of golf balls rain down on the front lawn of Lander University’s New Residence Hall during “The Drop” fundraiser for Lander Athletics on Friday, April 26. “It was great to be here for the second annual ‘The Drop,’” said Lander alum Trey Childress, of Clinton. “It’s wonderful to see so much support in our community for Bearcat Athletics.” The grand prize of $3,000 went to Farm Bureau Insurance, with Blood Connection taking home the second-place award of $2,000. Other winners placing in the top nine, and taking home $1,000, were Emerald Ink and Stitches (ninth place), Hydro One Premium Beverages (eighth place), William Sligh (seventh place), Emerald City Bicycles (sixth place), Marcia Hydrick (fifth place), Jim Colbert (fourth place), and Lakelands Tire and Auto (third place). The award for farthest from the hole, carrying a cash prize of $100, went to Little Heart Entertainment. Pictures from Friday night’s festivities can be found at www.lander.edu/photos

– Photo by Laura Brown, Lander University