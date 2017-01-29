Drewing up a winning formula

Blue Hose take care of Longwood at home, 71-62

Ed Drew scored a season high 21 points and pulled down a team-high nine rebounds to lead the Presbyterian College men’s basketball team to the 71-62 win over Longwood in Big South action Saturday evening at the Templeton Center in Clinton.

Reggie Dillard added 19 points in the win.

Blue Hose Player of the Game

Reggie Dillard scored 19 points, with 14 coming in the second half to help the Blue Hose quell the late Lancer rally. He also posted six assists and was a perfect seven-of-seven from the field. Drew led the team after recording a season-high 21 points and posted a team-leading nine rebounds.

Jo’Vontae Millner had a solid performance with 15 points and six boards.

Stat of the Game

While turnovers were fairly close, with Longwood holding the 19-13 advantage, the Lancers outscored the Blue Hose 16-11 in points off turnovers. PC dominated the paint, however. The Blue Hose were 42-28 in points in the paint to help the home team on top. The game may have come down to the charity stripe at the end, with PC recording 21-of-33, and Longwood, nine-of-14.

How It Happened

A close game in the first half, PC trailed by five, 14-9, 12:34 on the clock, after a 7-2 run by Longwood erased a one-point lead. The Blue Hose answered with 10 unanswered and turned it into a 19-14 lead, 8:11 on the clock. PC led by as much as nine in the first, the last off a three-pointer from Jo’Vontae Millner, to make it 27-18. Longwood outscored PC 10-4 to end the half trailing by just three, 31-28.

PC built back an eight-point, 41-33 lead early in the second half, but the Lancers used a 10-2 run over the next five minutes to tie the game at 43-43, 11:59 to go. A Reggie Dillard lay-up made it a two-point game again, with the two points igniting a 17-6 run to extend PC’s lead to 11, 60-49, 5:26 remaining. Back to back lay-ups by Khris Lane cut the PC lead to seven just over four minutes left. It would be free throws at the end as PC converted a perfect seven-of-seven from the charity stripe the final minute of the game to take the 71-62 win.

Notables

The 71 points for PC was the most for the Blue Hose since the 76 points scored against Longwood in the first meeting of the season. The 45.3% shooting was also the highest since that meeting.

The five three-pointers by Longwood was the least for an opponent this season since Campbell recorded five Dec. 31. The 10 steals for PC marked the fourth time this season the Blue Hose have posted double-digit steals.

For the Record

PC improves to 5-16 overall and 1-9 in the league, while Longwood drops to 6-15, 3-7.

Up Next

The Blue Hose are on the road Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Liberty. Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m., and can be seen live on the Big South Network at www.BigSouthSports.com.

How to follow

Fans can follow all games at www.GoBlueHose.com, and @BlueHoseHoops.