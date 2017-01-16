Dream Bowl participant

Presbyterian College senior wide receiver Daryl Wilson participated in the fifth annual Dream Bowl today (January 16 at noon) in Virginia Beach, Va.

Activities for the student-athletes began on Thursday, Jan. 12, and continued throughout Martin Luther King, Jr. weekend with the game being played on MLK Day and televised by the American Sports Network.

Wilson played in every game at wideout for PC this season, making 10 starts in his final season with the program. He finished the year as the third-leading receiver on the team, catching 23 passes for 242 receiving yards with one touchdown. His best performance came against Monmouth when he hauled in a career-high-tying five passes for 86 receiving yards, including a 44-yard touchdown reception on a pass from John Walker.

Wilson, a native of Hendersonville, N.C., played in 39 games in his career for PC. He finished his career with 45 receptions for 597 receiving yards with three touchdowns. Wilson also totaled 19 rushes for 60 yards with a touchdown across his four seasons.

The Dream Bowl is a college all-star game that was created to provide opportunities for FCS, Division II and Division III athletes to showcase their talents. The Dream Bowl will be played on Martin Luther King, Jr. weekend to honor Martin Luther King’s spirit and to recall his motto “I have a dream”.

For more information on The Dream Bowl, visit DreamBowl.net