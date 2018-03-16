Donors to the Future of Clinton Tennis

Clinton tennis expansion will benefit from “barn bash,” other spring events W-REGISTRATION FORM

Where else in Clinton can you have a family-friendly night out, with great music and food, community-minded people and auction by a United States Congressman?

It’s all being “served up” by local tennis enthusiasts on April 14 at the Barn Bash portion of the Clinton Junior Tennis Program Inaugural Homecoming and Hall of Fame Fundraiser. This is a community-interest event, even if you don’t play tennis (or know how to keep score).

Junior tennis program alumni from throughout the United States are being contacted about coming home for the April 13, 14 and 15 events in and around Clinton. Sponsorships are coming in, and at least two grandchildren of Clinton icon William Plumer Jacobs, a tennis founder in the city, plan to attend the spring event. The Y tennis courts will be named for William Plumer Jacobs II, the third inductee in the South Carolina Hall of Fame for Tennis.

It is a fund-raiser for the Rufus Sadler Tennis Foundation, focused on seven goals for the enhancement of tennis in Clinton.

Third District Rep. Jeff Duncan, of Laurens County, will be auctioneer for the April 14 Barn Bash live auction. Tennis memorabilia and football items will be part of the fund-raising auction. Sponsorships are available at these levels: Title Sponsor ($750 plus), Match Sponsor (limited to 10, $400), Set Sponsor (limited to 20, $250) and Game Sponsor (unlimited, $100, pay using PayPal, halloffame@clintonjrtennis.com).

Title was originally limited to two, but was expanded to anyone interested in donating at that level because of overwhelming interest.

Tickets for the 7 - 11 p.m. Barn Bash barbecue dinner, music, beverages and auction event can be secured for $35 each, $60 couple, and $80 family.

This event will be at The Hay Barn in Mountville (Google for directions).

Sponsors, to date, are:

Title: The Family of William Plumer Jacobs II, Clinton Jr. Tennis Program, The Dailey Family.

Match: Matt Davis State Farm Agency; Brenda Stewart, Stewart Marketing & Consulting; The Law Office of Rhett Burney; Anonymous; Matt and Tiffany Davis.

Set: Joe and Mica Nixon; Do Damage Sporting Co., Damon and Nease Luke; Tommy and Brenda Parrish; Craig and Ashley Powell; Alec Powell, alum of Clinton Jr. Tennis and CHS Tennis Team.

Game: Tommy and Kim Spangler; Jimmy and Susan Young.

The Clinton area’s rich heritage in the sport of tennis will be celebrated during a Sunday afternoon, April 15, ceremony at the Clinton Family YMCA Tennis Center to dedicate court-naming and hall of fame banners.

The Rufus Sadler Tennis Foundation has been established to promote tennis for all ages in Clinton. Funds raised for this foundation will be applied to these goals:

-- naming of the facility and courts at the Clinton Family YMCA to honor former Clinton tennis greats;

-- annual induction of two to three players who are former Clinton greats into the “hall of fame;”

-- outreach and development of tennis camp for underprivileged youth;

-- create tournament play in Clinton for all ages;

-- enhancements to existing courts;

-- building three or four clay courts at existing facility (Clinton YMCA); and

--financial support for young people to play Southern and National tournaments.

E-mail questions to: halloffame@clintonjrtennis.com

