Dominating the region

Kiah Young's game-high 24 points pace Clinton to a 68-60 win over Newberry in an important region game at the CHS gym.

The win makes Clinton 7-0 in region play with three games left, all on the road. The Red Devils travel to Broome Friday. Clinton is 15-3 overall, and a strong close to the regular season could mean a Region Championship and hosting a 1st round playoff game in the AAA boys basketball playoffs that start Feb. 14.

"We played well enough to win. That (Newberry) is a really good team," Clinton boys coach Eddie Romines said. Under head coach Chad Cary, the Bulldogs have made it to the AA Upper State Championship three times and won a State Championship. For Clinton, Jalen Carter added 15 points and Zay Hurley netted 13 points.

It was Senior Night for Clinton varsity basketball and cheerleading, and 23 seniors with their families were honored. Bojangles representatives gave special flowers to the seniors and their parents who are in the Bojangles family, and fed the boys and girls teams after Tuesday night's game.

Carter's press-breaking 2-point basket with 7.6 seconds on the game clock gave Clinton its margin of victory. Newberry kept clawing back into the game, but never could break through a 7-point Clinton lead. Romines took some seniors off the court in the final seconds, but left Carter on the court for his ball-handling abilities against the Newberry press.

Clinton held a 61-52 lead with 1:32 left on the game clock, when Red Devil Jahleed Coook sank two free throws, followed by a Newberry basketball. Hurley sliced through for a lay-up and Newberry countered that with a made 3-pointer. That put Clinton ahead 65-57 with 43 seconds to play. Carter hit one of two free throws and the final basket, sandwiched between a Newberry basket, for the 9-point win.

It was the second region win for Clinton over Newberry this season, after the Bulldogs defeated the Red Devils in a holiday tournament game. In girls action, Newberry defeated Clinton, 66-27. MK Kelly scored 12 points to lead the Red Devils. The Newberry girls improve to 13-2, 8-0 in region play, occupying 1st place - just as the Clinton boys are sitting atop Region 3, Class 3A.

"I am really proud of my team," Romines said of the region-leading Clinton boys. "We rebounded well in the first half. A few times they beat us back (down court) but most of the time we stopped the ball. They can run."

How is the senior-led Clinton team handling all the attention coming its way as the #3 ranked team in AAA? "They've handled it well," Romines said. "We reinforce that we are taking this one game at a time. We have to win it on the court. (Tonight) we gutted it out and got the win."