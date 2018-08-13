Do not send unaccompanied children to Wilder Stadium

LAURENS COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT 56 Procedures for Wilder Stadium Events, including Clear Bags ONLY:

To provide a safer environment for the public, Laurens County School District 56 has implemented a restriction on the types of bags that may be brought into Wilder Stadium. We believe these procedures will enhance public safety. Laurens County School District 56 strongly encourages fans not to bring any type of bags. Beginning on August 24th, 2018, fans will only be able to carry clear plastic or clear vinyl bags into Wilder Stadium if the bag is larger than 4.5” x 6.5” (i.e clutch purse).

Safety Measures for Wilder Stadium Events:

Clear bag policy strictly enforced for bags larger that 4.5” x 6.5” (i.e. clutch purse)

No weapons allowed including pocket knives, guns, etc.

No illegal drugs or alcoholic beverages

No one under the influence of alcohol or drugs will be allowed to enter Wilder Stadium.

8th grade students or younger must be accompanied by an adult before being admitted into the stadium.

Thank you for your cooperation with these procedures! We appreciate your continued support of our schools and our school district.