Devils fall on the road

Clinton falls to 1-2 in region play with a 49-12 road loss Friday to Newberry.

The Red Devils got two scorting passes from Navill Watson - 2-yard pass to PJ Bluford in the second quarter and 5-yard pass to Elijah Campbell in the third quarter. The Clinton defense surrendered a 95-yard scoring pass from Zay Chalmers to Ny Downing in the second quarter.

Watson was 5-of-13 for 40 yards passing for Clinton. Titus Hood and Darien Bailey ran for 28 yards each.

This Friday, Clinton plays host to Emerald, a 52-14 loser to Woodruff this past Friday. Both Clinto and Emerald are 2-6 on the season.