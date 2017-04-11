Devil Nation: We're Trying to get there

Seneca High School's no visitors on the field post-game gate policy frustrated Red Devil Nation Friday night. Instead of consoling the players on the field, after an 18-14 loss, Red Devil Nation formed an applauding, keep you heads up gauntlet for the players as they headed to the baseball field next door.

Across the field, on the field, Bobcat players celebrated a AAA playoff win with their students.

Seneca, the #1 seed from Region 1, scored the go-ahead TD with :37.2 left on the game clock, then threw a 2-point conversion to defeat the #4 seed from Region 3. Red Devils. Clinton took its 14-10 lead into the halftime locker room, ground away most of the 3rd quarter running the ball, then failed on a 4th and 5 pass from the Seneca 20 with 4:21 left on the game clock. A Seneca 4th and 12 pass conversion, after the Bobcats had lined up to punt and the teams exchanged timeouts, and penalties against Clinton for facemask and pass interference put Seneca in a position to score the winning touchdown. They went for 2, and made it, so the game would be 4 points, and Clinton wouldn't be able to kick a tying field goal. A last drive Clinton pass was intercepted.

Clinton earned its way into the AAA playoffs with a win last week at Woodruff. Seneca won its region championship for the third year in a row, defeating Pendleton. Seneca scored the first time it touched the ball against Clinton and added a field goal, then didn't sniff the end zone again until the late 4th quarter touchdown run.

Of his team, Clinton football head coach Andrew Webb said, "We haven't faulted their effort all year. We knew we were going to get their best effort. Ultimately, we didn't finish a drive on offense, we had two chances, we had one bad penalty that set us back I think it was in the third quarter, and we didn't finish that one at the end. But I'm real proud of our guys. (The seniors) gave us everything that we asked for. Everything they had - ultimately, we didn't make enough plays to keep playing another week."

Down 10-0, Clinton got a touchdown from Mark Wise with 2:56 to go before the half, and a Konnor Richardson to Layne Cunningham TD pass with 53 seconds until halftime. The second Clinton score was set up by a Vilo Boyd interception and runback. Clinton stopped a Seneca drive at the start of the second half, after two long runs and two long pass incompletions. A penalty set Clinton back to 2nd and 19, and Wise ran for a first down. With 3 minutes left in the 3rd quarter, Seneca lost running back Jeremiah Mackey on a low-high hit by the Clinton defense, and two plays later, Clinton lost Wise on defense to an injury. Clinton recovered a Seneca fumble with 1:04 left in the 3rd quarter, and took its 14-10 lead into the 4th quarter.

Clinton's running game chewed up most of the 3rd quarter, not scoring points - but keeping Seneca's offense on the sideline. The Red Devils drove to the Seneca 20, but could go no further - setting up the winning Bobcat drive.

Clinton ends the season 4-7, 2-3 in region play. Seneca moves on at 8-3, 4-0 in region play.