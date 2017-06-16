Cross-Country will collect & carry cans

The CHS Cross Country team is participating in a Community Service Project next week (June 19th, 21st and 22nd). We need your help.

Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, the team will be collecting canned goods for the Open Door in the CHS Student Parking lot,. You can drop off your cans between 5:30 PM and 7 PM.

On Thursday, each runner will run 2 cans from CHS to The Open Door as part of our workout. The Open Door is in need of canned food items. They have requested all types of beans, yams, and fruit. All canned goods will be accepted!

Any additional cans that we cannot carry, will be transported to the Open Door.

This is an incredible opportunity to help our community at a time of year when this facility seems to be overlooked. We hope you will donate!!