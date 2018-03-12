Home / Sports / Conference Honor for Blue Hose Player

Conference Honor for Blue Hose Player

Mon, 12/03/2018 - 4:15pm Vic MacDonald
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Presbyterian College senior forward Francois Lewis (Orlando, Fla.) has been named the Big South Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, while Gardner-Webb guard/forward Jose Perez (Bronx, N.Y.) is the Freshman of the Week for games played Nov. 26-Dec. 2, it was announced last Monday.

Lewis averaged 25.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in two games last week. He opened with a career-high 35 points against St. Francis-Brooklyn, in which he scored 13 in a six-minute stretch in the second half to rally PC back from a nine-point deficit and tie the game with under two minutes remaining. Lewis followed with 15 points -- including 12 in the second half –- in the Blue Hose’s five-point win at North Carolina A&T. For the week, Lewis was 17-of-29 from the floor ( =58.6 percent), made 6-of-10 threes ( =60.0) and was 10-of-13 from the charity stripe ( =76.9).

Perez averaged 17.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists in leading the Runnin’ Bulldogs to two wins.  He opened with 17 points and six boards in Gardner-Webb’s non-conference win at league foe USC Upstate.  Perez followed that with a triple-double of 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in GWU’s home victory over Savannah State.  For the week, he shot 57.1 percent from both the field (12-of-21) and beyond the arc (4-of-7), and made 6-of-9 free throws.

Also nominated for Player of the Week: Chris Clemons (Campbell), Christian Keeling (Charleston Southern), Jose Perez (Gardner-Webb), Kalin Fisher (Hampton), Lorenzo Phillips (Longwood), Carlik Jones (Radford), Deion Holmes (USC Upstate) and Bjorn Broman (Winthrop).

Also nominated for Freshman of the Week: Duncan LeXander (Charleston Southern), Adam Flagler (Presbyterian), Cle’von Greene (Radford), Coty Jude (UNC Asheville), Brandon Martin (USC Upstate) and Michael Anumba (Winthrop).

