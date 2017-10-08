Come Out and Meet the Blue Hose

PC's Football Fan Day Set for Saturday

The Presbyterian College football team will hold its annual Fan Appreciation Day on Saturday morning at Bailey Memorial Stadium.

Gates will open at 9 a.m. with the autograph session slated to begin at 10 a.m. on the concourse.

Schedule posters for the 2017 season will be available for fans to pick up and get signed by the players.

The kids zone will open at 9:30 a.m. with the ballon artist and train ride.

The team will then take to the field for practice around 11 a.m., which is slated to go for approximately one hour.

The Blue Hose are 21 days away from their season opener at Wake Forest on August 31. PC’s home opener comes on September 16 against Campbell at 7 p.m.