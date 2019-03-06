Coates Is Checkered Again

Coates nabs 2nd consecutive win at speedway

Frank Coates came into Saturday night’s Limited Division main event hoping for a repeat performance after taking the checkered flag the week before, and he didn’t disappoint.

Coates held a lead from wire-to-wire in the main event and eventually pulled away from Mike Huey to win the main event at Laurens County Speedway – the second straight victory for Coates – by a margin of 1.919 seconds. Following Huey in second was Tony Quarles in third, Deano Long in fourth, and Mac Huey in fifth.

The main event got off to a good start with Coates jumping into the lead from the pole position. He held a sturdy lead at the start before a caution came out on lap 3. The race was stopped twice more on lap 3 due to cautions before returning to green-flag racing for the remainder of the 25-lap main event. Long tried to push for second place and had a shot at Mike Huey’s position, but could never get all the way there. Quarles tried to move up from fourth position and challenge both Huey and Long, but he could not get close enough to make it a three-driver duel.

Coates eventually built the lead to more than two seconds with 11 laps to go. Mike Huey was able to chip away at the lead a little by the time the race ended, but he was not able to get close enough to give himself a chance at winning the race outright.

SECA 604 Crate: Gray Parton started on the inside of Row 2 for the main event, but quickly surged through the field and took home the main event victory. Brad Rachels was second and Justin Wofford was third.

Dale Timms and Rachels started the main event on the front row, with Rachels holding a slim lead on the opening lap. Both lead cars, however, got tangled in a caution flag that brought the entire race to a halt on the second lap, ending Timms’ hopes at victory. Rachels was able to work his way back through the field and took back second place from Wofford with seven laps to go.

As Rachels worked his way from the back of the pack, Wofford and Parton held the top two spots when the race resumed following the lap-2 caution. Wofford held the lead on Parton, who for a time tried to get by with no avail, until Parton came through on the eighth lap and made the pass to take the lead. Parton eventually pulled away from Wofford and was not seriously challenged by him or Rachels, winning by nearly 4 seconds.

FWD: Charles Bellor broke through for his first career victory at LCS, winning the Front-Wheel Drive main event. Billy Medlin was second and Matt Puckett took third.

The race got off to an inauspicious start when, on a negated start, Seth Smith was disqualified for having a crew member come onto the track during a caution period – knocking him out of a race he was slated to start on the pole. Travis Jamieson moved to the pole spot as a result, but he could not avoid disaster as he was knocked out of the race by an accident on the seventh lap.

Jamieson had the lead at the start with Mack following behind until the fourth lap, when Mack made his move to take the top spot away. Mack, holding the top spot, had to fight off Billy Medlin for the spot through the seventh lap, but after a caution on lap 8 Mack was both knocked out of the race and disqualified.

When Mack was disqualified from the race it left Bellor in the top spot, with Puckett and Medlin following. The spots would remain unchanged the remainder of the race, with Bellor securing the top spot – and his celebratory mud drag on the front stretch.

4-Cylinder: Phillip Wilson won the main event of the 4-Cylinder Division, with J.R. Baker finishing second and Scott Nelson claiming third. The victory was Wilson’s second on the season.

Baker and Wilson started from the front row and held the top two spots following the first lap, with Wilson making his pole position stand strong and lead him to first place. Nelson spun out on the third lap to bring out a caution, but it was not serious enough to knock him out of the race.

Wilson and Baker remained in the top spots following the caution, with Wilson leading by more than a second by the halfway mark. The margin held firm as Wilson won by 1.641 seconds.

602 Crate Main: Billy Rushton was the top driver in the 602 Crate Division, picking up the victory as a result. Dale Timms was second and Michael Smith finished in third.

Rushton and Steven Bowie were slated to start on the front row before three negated starts flipped the first row and second row – comprising of Timms and Mart Patterson – moved to the front. The change to the starting order did nothing to slow Rushton, though, moving to second on the first lap before challenging Patterson for first place. Rushton eventually took the top spot on the fourth lap, getting by Patterson entering turn 3 and 4.

Rushton never trailed the remainder of the race, eventually building a lead of more than 2.5 seconds with five laps to go. The hopes of an easy victory for Rushton were put in danger when a caution came out on lap 12, bringing the field back together for the final four laps, but Rushton quickly pulled away from Timms and eventually won by more than 2 seconds.

Thunder Bombers: Dylan Chappell claimed the main event victory in the Thunder Bombers Division, followed by Scott Pulley in second and Grant Burton in third.

Chappell started on the pole and held the lead at the start. Pulley, who started outside of Chappell on Row 1, soon held second place – and neither driver let go of their spots the remainder of the night. Burton, who was in third from the start, put that spot at risk with three laps to go when he hit the wall in turn 2, but managed to save his position and drive on.

Chappell, though, had no trouble after taking the lead for keeps on a third-lap restart, and the defending division champion won the main event by 2.562 seconds.