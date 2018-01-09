Coach Webb: Wanted - Players who want to play tough

Clinton ran into a perfect storm of missed opportunities Friday night playing at Broome (15 photos).

A former region opponent, the Centurions scored two early touchdowns to demoralize the traveling Red Devil crowd on their way to a 42-7 win at Royal Stadium. Clinton is 0-2 on the season – the team that beat Clinton last week, Laurens, did little better losing at home to Myrtle Beach, 42-6.

Clinton football head coach Andrew Webb said, “We got to find a way to run the football if we have a chance to win a game. We got to find some people who are willing to play tough, Clinton football. I don’t even care about the results. We gotta find some people who are willing to be tough.”

Clinton’s one moment to shine came after a kickoff fielding mistake pinned the Red Devils at their own 1-yard line. Instead of the Centurions defense stepping up, Clinton’s offense drove 99 yards for the Titus Hood 5-yard TD run with 18 seconds left in the 1st quarter.

Broome scored the next 4 touchdowns in the 2nd and 4th quarters.

Greg Sanders was Clinton’s best weapon, running the ball 15 times to gain 80 yards. Clinton completed just 4 passes in 11 attempts – PJ Bluford caught all 4 tosses – to gain just 45 yards. Broome threw the ball for 212 yards against the Clinton secondary, 97 of those yards accounted for 3 touchdowns.

Broome’s last TD pass fooled event their own PA announcer.

Correctly calling the obvious incompletion, the PA quickly went with the official ruling on the field, “Correction, Broome touchdown!”

Broome struck quickly with a 65 yard scoring pass with 11:14 left to play in the 1st quarter and a 43 yard scoring run with 9:19 left to play in the 1st quarter.

This Friday, Clinton travels to Powdersville for another non-region game. Powdersville lost to Wren, 69-7 (Wren is Clinton’s Sept. 14 opponent at Wilder Stadium).